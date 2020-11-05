Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q3 2020 worth $29.79bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 5.9% over the previous quarter and a rise of 2.3% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $29.23bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $13.43bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $12.97bn.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in Q3 2020 was the US with 871 deals, followed by China with 468 and the UK with 188.

In 2020, as of the end of Q3 2020, technology venture financing deals worth $84.98bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 0.2% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in Q3 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 12.6% of the overall value during Q3 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $3.77bn, against the overall value of $29.79bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Boyu Capital Consultancy, Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings’ $1.2bn venture financing of Ape coaching

2) The $830m venture financing of JD Health by Hillhouse Capital Group

3) KKR &Inc, Sequoia China Fund and Tencent Holdings’ $800m venture financing of Hunan Xingsheng Optimal E-Commerce

4) The $485m venture financing of Chime Financial by Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, DST Global, General Atlantic, ICONIQ Capital, Access Technology Ventures, Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management

5) Amazon Alexa Fund, Causeway Media Partners, Highland Europe Fund, KKR &Inc, Novator Partners, Permira, True Ventures and Zone five Ventures’ venture financing of Zwift for $450m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

