Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2019 worth $34.43bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 34.6% over the previous quarter and a rise of 14.2% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $30.3bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $14.3bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $13.64bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in Q4 2019 was the US with 1047 deals, followed by China with 566 and the UK with 185.

In 2019, as of the end of Q4 2019, technology venture financing deals worth $118.49bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 4.4% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 24.7% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $8.49bn, against the overall value of $34.43bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) China Nanshan Development (Group), Haitong Hengxin Leasing, Huaneng Invesco WLR Investment ConsultingLtd., Morgan Stanley Venture Partners, Rosser Capital Partners Management and Urban Development Investment’s $3.7bn venture financing of Tenglong Holding

2) The $3bn venture financing of Beijing Kuaishou Technology by Boyu Capital, Sequoia Capital China, Temasek Holdings (Private), Tencent Holdings and YF Capital

3) investisseurs prives’ $986.82m venture financing of NovaLynx

4) The $400m venture financing of Databricks by Alkeon Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, BlackRock, Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Geodesic Capital, Green Bay Ventures, Microsoft, New Enterprise Associates, Tiger Global Management and T Rowe Price Associates

5) Baillie Gifford &, CapitalG, Durable Capital Partners, Fidelity Management & Research, Generation Investment Management, Lone Pine Capital and T Rowe Price Associates’ venture financing of Convoy for $400m.

