Total technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2020 worth $40.93bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template2_Quarterly__4_2020_technology_ _venture financing_ _Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 35.1% over the previous quarter and a rise of 35.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $30.35bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $17.25bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $17.04bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in Q4 2020 was the US with 958 deals, followed by China with 455 and the UK with 223.

In 2020, as of the end of Q4 2020, technology venture financing deals worth $126.6bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 5.2% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 14.6% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $5.99bn, against the overall value of $40.93bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Anhui Sanzhong Yichuang Industrial Development Fund, GigaDevice Semiconductor Beijing, Hefei State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund and Xiaomi Yangtze River Industry Fund’s $2.39bn venture financing of Ruili Integrated Circuit

2) The $1.6bn venture financing of Zuoyebang by Alibaba Group Holding, FountainVest Partners, Sequoia Capital China, SoftBank Vision Fund and Tiger Global Management

3) CITIC Industrial Fund, Danhe Capital, Dehong Capital, DST Global, GIC, Jinglin Equity Investment, Temasek Holdings (Private) and Trust Capital Services (India)’s $1bn venture financing of Zhenguanyu Tech

4) The $500m venture financing of Nuro by Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research, Greylock Partners, SoftBank Vision Fund 1 and T. Rowe Price Group

5) GL Ventures, Hillhouse Capital Group, Tencent Holdings and TrustBridge Partners’ venture financing of Hangzhou Lianke Meixun Biomedical Technology for $500m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.