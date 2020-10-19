Total technology industry venture financing deals in September 2020 worth $11.93bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 26.8% over the previous month and a rise of 19.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $9.99bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $5.18bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $5.01bn.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in September 2020 was the US with 263 deals, followed by China with 172 and India with 66.

In 2020, as of the end of September 2020, technology venture financing deals worth $84.98bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 0.2% year on year.

Technology industry venture financing deals in September 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 15.4% of the overall value during September 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.84bn, against the overall value of $11.93bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, DST Global, General Atlantic, ICONIQ Capital, Access Technology Ventures, Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management’s $485m venture financing of Chime Financial

2) The $450m venture financing of Zwift by Amazon Alexa Fund, Causeway Media Partners, Highland Europe Fund, KKR &Inc, Novator Partners, Permira, True Ventures and Zone five Ventures

3) Bain Capital Ventures, Elaia Partners, Felix Capital Partners, 83North Venture Capital and Growth Opportunities Fund I’s $300m venture financing of Mirakl

4) The $300m venture financing of Think and Learn by Alkeon Capital, BlackRock, General Atlantic, Owl Ventures, Sands Capital Ventures and Tiger Global Management

5) T Rowe Price Associates’ venture financing of Rappi for $300m.

