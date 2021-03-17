The $1bn venture financing of Databricks was the technology industry’s top venture financing deal as total deals worth $16.77bn were announced globally in February 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 6% over the previous month of $17.83bn and a rise of 45.6% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $11.52bn.

Comparing venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $11.98bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $11.36bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in February 2021 was the US with 393 deals, followed by the China with 86 and the UK with 77.

In 2021, as of February, technology venture financing deals worth $34.6bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 87.5% year on year.

technology industry venture financing deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 19.3% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $3.24bn, against the overall value of $16.77bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alkeon Capital, Amazon Web Services, Andreessen Horowitz, BlackRock, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, CapitalG Management Co, Coatue Management, Discovery Capital Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Fidelity Management & ResearchLLC, Founders Circle Capital, Franklin Resources, Geodesic, GIC, Green Bay Ventures, Greenoaks Capital Management, Microsoft, New Enterprise Associates, Octahedron Capital Management, Salesforce Ventures, T. Rowe Price Group, Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management’s $1bn venture financing of Databricks

2) The $750m venture financing of UiPath by Alkeon Capital, Altimeter Capital Management, Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, IVP, Sequoia Capital VI and Tiger Global Management

3) Advent International and Oaktree Capital Management’ $750m venture financing of Thras.io

4) The $390m venture financing of Beijing Chalk Blue Sky Technology by Citic Private Equity Funds Management, Dehong Capital, Hony Capital, Huaxing New Economic Fund, IDG Capital, Jinfang Hongrui Investment Management, Kunyu Runyuan Zichan and Trust Capital

5) BYD Auto, Changzhou Xingyu Car Lamp, Dongfeng Asset Management, Great Wall Motor, Shanghai AI Innovation and Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s venture financing of Horizon Robotics for $350m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.