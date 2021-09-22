The $1.6bn venture financing of Databricks was the technology industry’s top venture financing deal as total deals worth $26.9bn were announced globally in August 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 2.4% over the previous month of $26.24bn and a rise of 27.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $21.04bn.

Comparing venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $14.65bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $13.82bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in August 2021 was the US with 536 deals, followed by the China with 220 and India with 81.

In 2021, as of August, technology venture financing deals worth $212.13bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 180.5% year on year.

technology industry venture financing deals in August 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 14.7% of the overall value during August 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $3.96bn, against the overall value of $26.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alta Park Capital,Andreessen Horowitz,Baillie Gifford Life,BlackRock,BNY Mellon funds,ClearBridge Investments,Coatue Management,Counterpoint Global,Discovery Capital,Dragoneer Investment Group,Fidelity Investments,Franklin Resources,Gaingels,General Insuranceof India,Geodesic Capital,Green Bay Ventures,Greenoaks Partners,Insight Partners,New Enterprise Associates,Octahedron Capital Management,T. Rowe Price Services,The House Fund,Tiger Global Management,UC Investments and Whale Rock Capital Management $1.6bn venture financing deal with Databricks

2) The $711.95m venture financing of Bolt Technology by D1 Capital Partners,G Squared,Ghisallo Partners,Naya Ventures,Sequoia Capital Operations and Tekne Capital Management

3) Accel,Bertelsmann,Canada Pension Plan Investment Board,Chan Zuckerberg Initiative,DST Global,Leeds Illuminate,Prosus Ventures,Sequoia India,SoftBank Vision Fund II and Tiger Global Management $650m venture financing deal with Eruditus Learning Solutions Pte.

4) The $500m venture financing of Nuvemshop by Accel,Alkeon Capital,Insight Partners,Kaszek Ventures,Kevin Efrusy,Owl Rock Capital,Qualcomm Ventures,Sunley House Capital Management,ThornTree Capital Partners,Tiger Global Management and VMG Partners

5) Silver Lake Partners $500m venture financing deal with Carta

