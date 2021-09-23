Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $3.4bn were announced in China in August 2021, led by $308m venture financing of Newlinks (Beijing) Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 3.4% over the previous month of $3.24bn and a drop of 6.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.59bn.

China held a 12.47% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $26.87bn in August 2021.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, China recorded 220 deals during August 2021, marking an increase of 17.65% over the previous month and a rise of 31.74% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in August 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 33.3% of the overall value during August 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.12bn, against the overall value of $3.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) China Merchants Capital Investment and CICC Capital ManagementLimited $308m venture financing deal with Newlinks (Beijing) Technology

2) The $240m venture financing of Quick Watch World (Beijing) Technology by CCB International Capital,Coatue Management,One Store,Tencent Holdings and Tiantu Capital

3) AB Initio Capital Management,B Capital Group Management,BOC International Holdings,CITIC Securities,E Fund Management,Hel Ved Capital Management,INCE Capital,Index Capital,Kun Ling Capital,OrbiMed Capital,Sequoia Capital China,Springhill Fund and United Overseas Bank $232.07m venture financing deal with Beijing Yuanxin Technology

4) The $181.72m venture financing of Fujian Del Technology by China Merchants Zhiyuan Capital Investment,Chuangweiye,National Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund,National Science and Technology Achievement Transformation Guidance Fund and Sequoia China Fund

5) Fosun Ruizheng Capital,Jingwei China,Lenovo Ventures Group,Lightspeed China Partners,Oriental Fortune Capital and Sequoia Capital China $154.35m venture financing deal with Muxi Integrated Circuit (Shanghai)

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.