Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $4.8bn were announced in Europe in June 2021, led by $1bn venture financing of Celonis, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 36.8% over the previous month of $3.53bn and a rise of 108.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.32bn.

Europe held a 16.12% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $29.97bn in June 2021. With a 6.01% share and deals worth $1.8bn, Germany was the top country in Europe’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 305 deals during June 2021, marking an increase of 11.72% over the previous month and a rise of 27.08% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 95 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry venture financing deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 40.6% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.96bn, against the overall value of $4.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Arena Holdings, Durable Capital Partners, Franklin Templeton Investments, Splunk Ventures and T Rowe Price Associates’ $1bn venture financing of Celonis

2) The $380m venture financing of Ledger by 10T Holdings, Alliance Entreprendre, Animoca Brands Ltd , Ascendant Ventures, Caisse d Epargne Loire Centre, CapHorn Invest, Cardinal Capital Partners, Cathay Innovation , Cite Gestion, Crypto.com Capital, Digital Currency Group, Draper Associates, Draper Dragon, Draper Esprit, Fabric Ventures, Felix Capital Partners, Financiere Agache Investissement, FirstMark Capital, Global Founders Capital, iAngels Technologies, Inherent Group, Korelya Capital, Libertus Capital II, Marcy Venture Partners, Mutuelle d’Assurances du Corps de Sante Francais, Rosemoor Capital Management, Scott Galloway, Tekne Capital Management, The Maze Group, Uphold Ventures, Warburg Serres Investments and Wicklow Capital

3) Coatue Management, DN Capital (US), Dragoneer Investment Group, DST Global, Left Lane Capital, SoftBank Vision Fund two and Tencent Holdings’ $240.88m venture financing of GoStudent

4) The $182.67m venture financing of SScalable Capital by BlackRock, HV Holtzbrinck Ventures Adviser, Tencent Holdings and Tengelmann Ventures

5) Balderton Capital, Index Ventures and Makers Fund’ venture financing of Dream Games for $155m.

