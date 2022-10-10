Technology industry venture financing deals total $55.1bn globally in Q2 2022

Total Technology industry venture financing deals worth $55.1bn were announced globally in Q2 2022, led by $805m venture financing of Verse Innovation, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 31.8% over the previous quarter and a drop of 35.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $85.39bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals worth $29.36bn in the period. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $28.14bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for Technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in Q2 2022 was the US with 1347 deals, followed by China with 435 and the UK with 255.

In 2022, at the end of , venture financing deals worth $55.1bn were announced globally in Technology industry, marking a decrease of 8.5% year on year.

venture financing deals in Technology industry in Q2 2022: Top deals

The top five venture financing deals in Technology industry accounted for 5.2% of the overall value during Q2 2022.

The combined value of the top five venture financing deals stood at $2.87bn, against the overall value of $55.1bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five Technology industry venture financing deals of Q2 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Baillie Gifford,Canada Pension Plan Investment Board,Luxor Capital Group,Sofina Group and Sumeru Ventures $805m venture financing deal with Verse Innovation

2) The $671.45m venture financing of Guangzhou Yuexin Semiconductor Technology by CMB International Capital,GAC Capital,GF Securities Asset Management (Guangdong),Guangdong Semiconductor and Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund,Guangzhou Science City Group,Lanpu Venture,SAIC Investment,Walden International (China),yingke capital and Yuexiu Industrial Fund

3) Caroline Ellison,Center for Emerging Risk Research,Jaan Tallinn,Jim McClave,Nishad Singh and Sam Bankman-Fried $580m venture financing deal with Anthropic

4) The $412m venture financing of SonarSource by Advent International,General Catalyst Partners,Insight Partners and Permira Funds

5) Eldridge and Norwest Venture Partners $400m venture financing deal with Velocity Global

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

