General Motors Ventures, Hyundai Mobis, SAIC Capital and Van Tuyl Group’s $50m venture financing with Envisics was the technology industry’s biggest virtual and augmented reality deal of Q4 2020 as virtual and augmented reality deals worth $349.69m were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 64.5% over the previous quarter and a drop of 76.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $1.49bn.

In terms of number of virtual and augmented reality deals, the sector saw a drop of 3.45% over the last four-quarter average with 84 deals against the average of 87 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with virtual and augmented reality deals worth $129m.

technology industry virtual and augmented reality deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry virtual and augmented reality deals accounted for 44% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five virtual and augmented reality deals stood at $153.73m, against the overall value of $349.69m recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry virtual and augmented reality deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) General Motors Ventures, Hyundai Mobis, SAIC Capital and Van Tuyl Group’s $50m venture financing with Envisics

2) The $30m venture financing with TechSee Augmented Vision by OurCrowd, Planven Investments, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners and TELUS Ventures

3) Thunderful Publishing’s $29.73m acquisition of Coatsink Software

4) The $24m venture financing of Apprentice.io by GREE VR Capital, Insight Venture Management, Pacific Western Bank, Pritzker Group Venture Capital and The Venture Reality Fund

5) CDF-Capital and Ivy Capital’s venture financing with Pimax Technology Shanghai for $20m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed virtual and augmented reality deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.