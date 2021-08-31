Total telecom and pay-TV service revenues in Mexico will grow at a CAGR of 6.9%, mainly driven by the increasing demand for fixed and mobile data services and, to a lesser extent, also the increasing adoption of pay-TV services.

The mobile data segment, accounting for an estimated 30.5% of the total telecoms service revenue during 2021, will remain the largest revenue contributor throughout the whole forecast period 2021-2026, expanding at a CAGR of 12.4%. Growth will be supported by increasing demand for mobile data connectivity, which we expect will accelerate from the second half of 2021 with the launch of commercial 5G services.

The fixed broadband segment will expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Growth will be supported by ongoing fixed broadband network investments from operators as well government-driven initiatives.

Despite the ongoing slowdown in service adoption and the increasing competition from OTT video service platforms, the pay-TV segment will continue expanding over the forecast period with revenue increasing at a CAGR of 2.8% between 2021 and 2026. Growth will be mainly supported by the adoption of multiplay service bundles including pay-TV services as one of its components.