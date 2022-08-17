Telecommunications: Top trending companies on Twitter Q2 2022

Credit: kaprik/Shutterstock.com.

Verdict has listed five of the companies that trended the most in Twitter discussions related to telecommunications, using research from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform.

The top companies are the most mentioned companies among Twitter discussions of more than 266 telecommunications experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

Companies trending telecommunications discussions: The top five

1. AT&T – 1,040 mentions

5G providers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile hiking some prices and fees to reach their financial growth objectives, AT&T Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) helping improve staff productivity at Purdue’s Indiana 5G Zone, and AT&T seizing the opportunities of 5G and turning it to an innovation platform, were some of the popular discussions in Q2.

Mike Dano, a journalist, shared an article on outsized customer growth rates in the US wireless industry starting to slow down. In response, 5G providers such as AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile have hiked some prices and fees to reach their financial growth goals. Much of the increase has been attributed to inflation and its effects on the telecommunications market, the article detailed. This is not surprising as some telecom providers are pleased about increasing the cost of their equipment, Dano added.

US telecom providers also recently increased the money they receive for offering the same services, although through different mechanisms. AT&T, for instance, started the trend by increasing prices for customers subscribing to some older plans. However, the issue got more attention when Verizon declared that it would raise prices, through administration fees, on all its customers by about $1.30 and $2.20 per month, the article further noted. Telecommunication providers are looking to spend massively on 5G in the near future, with AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile having already spent billions on midband spectrum licenses for 5G, and now spending more putting those licenses into effect with new 5G equipment.

AT&T is a telecommunications, media, and technology services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the US. The company provides wireless communications, data/broadband and internet services, local and long-distance telephone services, telecommunications equipment, managed networking, and wholesale services. It also develops, produces, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and content in physical and digital formats.

MY LATEST#5G providers begin nickel-and-diming their way to growth https://t.co/iYTighpwYX $T $TMUS $VZ



Outsized customer growth rates are starting to slow.



In response, AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile appear to be hiking some prices and fees to reach their financial growth goals. — Mike Dano (@mikeddano) June 1, 2022

2. Qualcomm Incorporated – 193 mentions

Qualcomm’s 3GPP Release-17 set to expand 5G, the company’s focus on technologies and applications designed to bring more non-smartphone connections to 5G networks, and the company’s new AFC service to boost 6GHz Wi-Fi networks, were popularly discussed in the second quarter.

Evan Kirstel, chief digital evangelist at the advertising firm eViRa Health, shared an article on semiconductor company Qualcomm unveiling another 5G milestone, the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release-17. This development finishes the first phase of the tech evolution in 5G, while solidifying Release-17 as the basis for expanding 5G to new devices, deployments, and applications beyond phones and across wearables, the internet of things (IoT), and more, the article detailed.

According to Qualcomm, Release-17 brings further enhancements to the 5G system, thereby broadening its scope across new network topologies and applications, the article noted. Some key areas of improvements included device power savings, spectrum expansion, enhanced private networks, and enhanced simple repeaters. The company has also stated that Release-17 offers system optimisations for many applications and devices, including reduced-capability devices, side link expansion, non-terrestrial networks, broadcast/multicast expansion and boundless extended reality.

Qualcomm Incorporated (Qualcomm) designs and manufactures digital wireless telecommunication products and services. It is headquartered in San Diego, California, the US. The company offers integrated circuits and system software for wireless mobile devices. Its offerings include radio frequency transceiver, consumer wireless products, modems, processors, power management and wireless connectivity integrated chipsets.

3. T-Mobile US Inc – 149 mentions

T-Mobile’s partnership with Cradlepoint to deliver 5G fixed wireless internet solutions, the company’s 2.5GHz spectrum lease agreement for 5G with the school board of Broward County in Georgia, and its warning to users about an unblockable smishing campaign, were some of the popular discussions in Q2.

Craig Brown, a technology expert, shared an article on the wireless network operator T-Mobile and Cradlepoint, part of telecommunications company Ericsson, collaborating to offer an enterprise-grade custom-designed all-in-one 5G router for T-Mobile Business Internet customers. The article further highlighted that this new solution is the first to combine Cradlepoint’s custom-designed E320 5G router and NetCloud Service with the nationwide 5G footprint and managed services capabilities of T-Mobile. The router can be installed and run within minutes, bringing organisations the speed, security, flexibility, and managed services required.

T-Mobile US Inc (T-Mobile) is a telecommunications services provider headquartered in Bellevue, Washington State, the US. The company offers wireless telecommunications services and numerous services including voice, text messaging, video calling, and data communications to the customers. It serves post-paid, prepaid, and wholesale customers. The company provides wireless internet access and other data services to commercial centres.

T-Mobile and Cradlepoint Partner to Deliver 5G Fixed Wireless Internet Solutions: T-Mobile and Cradlepoint, part of Ericsson, are joining forces to deliver an enterprise-grade custom-designed all-in-one 5G router for T-Mobile Business… https://t.co/vU2ktHYQdB #5G #Network #IoT pic.twitter.com/52N6mZGjgB — Craig Brown, PhD (@craigbrownphd) May 5, 2022

4. Nokia Corp – 105 mentions

Nokia’s readiness to jointly develop 5G private networks with Indian enterprises, Latvian telco LMT selecting Nokia for 5G Standalone (SA) Core to enable new 5G services, and the company addressing network security as part of its 5G certification programme, were some popularly discussions in the second quarter.

Danish Khan, senior tech and telecoms journalist, shared an article on the Finnish telecommunications company Nokia stating that it was ready to develop 5G private networks with Indian enterprises. Ricky Corker, chief customer experience officer, Nokia, stated that the company continues to sell its technology through its service providers in an effort to sell connectivity and private wireless type solutions. However, the company was willing to develop those solutions directly with customers given its feasibility, the article noted.

According to Corker, private networks are popping up globally both via telcos and enterprises, and both models worked well. For instance, countries such as Finland, the UK, Germany, Japan, Australia, and Sweden have decided on allocating an enterprise-specific spectrum. Meanwhile, the telecom regulator in India, Trai, has also suggested allowing private enterprises to establish 5G captive private networks by obtaining spectrum directly from the government, the article detailed.

Nokia Corp (Nokia) is a communications and information technology company headquartered in Espoo, Finland. The company offers networks, mobile phones, Wi-Fi systems, IP routing, subscriber data management, network implementation, network modernisation, IoT, and 5G services. It also offers network management, mobility, professional, managed, analytics, and application services.

Nokia says ready to jointly develop 5G private networks with Indian enterprises https://t.co/JGnTNDY36o — Danish (@DanishKh4n) April 20, 2022

5. Verizon Communications Inc – 101 mentions

Verizon having unveiled 5G ultra-wideband access in Los Angeles, the company expanding its Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) use from 4G to 5G, and Verizon allowing enterprises the option to deploy their own 5G network or outsource it to a mobile network operator or systems integrator, were some of the popular discussions in Q2.

Ronald van loon, CEO of the Intelligent World, a network connecting businesses, influencers, and experts on tech, AI, data and analytics, shared an article on the US-based wireless service provider having launched 5G ultra-wideband access in Los Angeles, including areas in Chinatown, downtown, Del Rey and Venice. The initial rollout focused on landmarks such as the Staples Centre, the LA Convention Centre, Grant Park, and the Venice Beach boardwalk, the article further highlighted. Los Angeles is Verizon’s 19th 5G city, and is working on meeting its target of 30 cities by the end of 2019.

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a communications, information and entertainment products and services provider headquartered in New York City, New York, the US. The company provides voice, data and video services and solutions through its wireless and wireline networks. Its multimedia offerings include music, video, gaming and news content.