Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s IT hiring activity declines 15.4% in November 2022

Sweden-based company Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ’s IT hiring declined 15.4% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 11.78% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 39.71% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 1.35% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 60.61% in November 2022, and a 24.08% drop over October 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 35.61% in November 2022, and registered a decline of 9.83%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 1.52% in November 2022, a 30.43% drop from October 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in November 2022 with a 46.12% share, which marked a 6.53% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 37.22%, registering a 29.57% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 10.51% share and a 36.57% drop over October 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 5.11% and a month-on-month increase of 14.89%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.04%, registering a 26.67% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 26.33% share in November 2022, a 6.51% growth over October 2022. China featured next with a 10.23% share, down 27.52% over the previous month. Sweden recorded a 7.29% share, a decline of 45% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring activity in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.96%, down by 19.29% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.24% share, a decline of 24.26% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.7% share, down 11.02% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.09%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.