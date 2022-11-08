Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s IT hiring activity declines 3.5% in October 2022

Sweden-based company Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s IT hiring declined 3.5% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 3.86% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 41.48% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 0.85% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 64.2% in October 2022, and a 10.25% drop over September 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 31.6% in October 2022, and registered a decline of 9.01%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 1.76% in October 2022, a 25.81% drop from September 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 42.21% share, which marked a 7.68% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 39.77%, registering a 13.31% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 13.36% share and an 11.17% drop over September 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 3.51% and a month-on-month decline of 14.81%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.15%, registering a 21.05% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 19.92% share in October 2022, a 6.45% decline over September 2022. China featured next with an 11.37% share, down 23.59% over the previous month. Sweden recorded a 10.53% share, a decline of 12.1% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring activity in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.36%, down by 15.91% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 25.88% share, a decline of 1.74% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.69% share, up 2.94% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.08%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.