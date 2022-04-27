Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s IT hiring activity rises 6.9% in March 2022

Sweden-based company Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s IT hiring rose 6.9% in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 8.48% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 43.66% share in the company’s total hiring activity in March 2022, and recorded a 1.33% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring in March 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 67.9% in March 2022, and an 11.25% rise over February 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 26.77% in March 2022, and registered growth of 5.79%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 3.94% in March 2022, a 2% rise from February 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in March 2022 with a 49.77% share, which marked a 4.2% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 32.18%, registering a 12.4% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 13.19% share and a 33.59% rise over February 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.93% and a month-on-month decline of 25.49%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.93%, registering a 25% rise over the previous month.

China commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 18.29% share in March 2022, a 17.33% growth over February 2022. Sweden featured next with a 10.96% share, up 0.71% over the previous month. Hungary recorded a 7.79% share, a decline of 6.48% compared with February 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring activity in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.91%, up by 10.72% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 16.74% share, a growth of 11.86% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.88% share, down 6.1% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.46%, recording a month-on-month increase of 500%.