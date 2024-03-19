Telegram, a popular messaging platform, has raised $330m through bond sales.
The bond terms were notably favourable for Telegram. Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, highlighting the increased demand for the platform’s bonds as indicative of the platform’s growth in audience and monetisation potential.
Telegram Messenger is a cloud-based, cross-platform, end-to-end encrypted instant messaging service launched in 2013, with over 900 million monthly active users as of March 2024, led by India.
The company previously issued $210m worth of bonds last year and has introduced various revenue-generating methods, including ads, blockchain-based username sales, and premium subscriptions.
Pavel Durov mentioned in an interview with the Financial Times that Telegram aims to achieve profitability soon and is considering a potential stock market listing.
Despite its popularity, Telegram has faced criticism for its lack of content moderation, allowing the spread of hate messages and involvement in illegal activities like illegal pornography, criminal contact, and trading of illicit goods and services.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Telegram has emphasised the importance of free speech and assembly that the encrypted app offers its users. The app’s provider stated that it has played a “prominent role” in global pro-democracy movements and organisations in countries such as Russia, Myanmar and Iran.