Telekom Germany is leveraging its network capabilities and brand strength to innovate in the digital space by partnering with German fintech company Bling.
This partnership aims to create a unique value proposition at the intersection of telecom and fintech, targeting family segments with an app-based mobile offer powered by Telekom Germany.
Telekom Germany’s partnership with Bling capitalizes on the convergence of fintech and telecom, a juncture that offers significant potential for innovative new product offerings. Telekom Germany’s recognition of this trend and its proactive engagement through the Bling partnership are expressions of the carrier’s commitment to accelerating digital innovation to uncover new-era opportunities for productization, particularly in engaging younger cohorts from millennials to Generation Alpha.
Alongside segmentation targeting native netizens, the online app-based enablement of cellular services represents a broader market shift towards a more seamless and integrated digital customer experience, aligning with contemporary consumer expectations for convenience and accessibility.
Telekom Germany has youth market experience
MVNO collaborations like this one allow carriers to enhance network utilization, generate revenue, and engage with younger demographics through targeted partnerships without the need for extensive marketing campaigns or infrastructure investments, complementing wholly owned and operated telco secondary brand efforts to diversify in reaching niche markets. Bling Mobile joins a growing stable of Telekom Germany’s youth-oriented, app-centric mobile forays, including its own Fraenk and GÖNN as well as partner proposition 4B Flexz!.
Launched in 2023 and already used by more than 50,000 families, Bling is a family-focused financial management solution and digital payments tool enabling parents to manage and track their children’s spending. The proposition reflects a growing fintech trend catering to parents, providing them with household financial management tools and helping them to usher kids into sharper financial awareness.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Bling itself costs €2.99 ($3.2) per user, per month or €32 per year and includes separate parent and child app views, physical prepaid payments cards for family members from seven years of age, and a variety of fiscal planning, management, parental control, and investment features. The two new integrated cellular tariffs provide either 7 GB or 12 GB of monthly data along with unlimited calling and SMS, EU roaming, and 3 GB of extra data per person for either €10 or €15 on a month-to-month basis.