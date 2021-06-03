Tencent Cloud has launched internet data centres in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Frankfurt.

The Shenzhen, China-headquartered company said the new data centres will meet increased demand for cloud computing services across Asia and Germany.

“The cloud industry is quickly evolving and growing, making Tencent Cloud look forward to further demonstrating its commitment to provide customers with more diverse cloud products as well as stronger redundancy and backup options,” said Poshu Yeung, senior vice president of Tencent Cloud International.

“The launch of the new IDCs in Bangkok, Frankfurt, Hong Kong and Tokyo at the same time is a significant development in our strategy to rapidly and efficiently expand our international portfolio.”

He added that Tencent plans to grow its internet data centre numbers by 30% this year. The four new data centres will bring Tencent’s cloud coverage to 27 regions in 66 availability zones.

According to Tencent Cloud, the four data centres will have connectivity to major local and international network operators.

Tencent operates the bulk of its data centres in China but has been expanding globally over the last three years.

It follows the launch of Tencent’s second availability zone in Korea. In April it launched its first internet data centre in Java, Indonesia, while March saw Tencent Cloud announce its first internet data centre in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as part of a deal with the Bahrain Economic Development Board.

In China, three cloud providers jostle for business. According to analyst firm Canalys, Alibaba Cloud holds a 41% market share, followed by Huawei Cloud and Tencent Cloud with a joint 16% share.

But globally Tencent ranks seventh for cloud market share, according to Synergy Research Group. US tech firm Amazon Web Services is the frontrunner, holding 32% of the global market.

Last week AWS announced three new data centres in the United Arab Emirates that are scheduled to go online in the first half of 2022.