Samsung is building a new fab close to its first US semiconductor production site in Austin in Taylor, Texas. Credit: Tenstorrent and Samsung.

Tenstorrent, an artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor company, has selected Samsung’s chip manufacturing unit Samsung Foundry to produce next generation AI chiplets.

Based in Canada, Tenstorrent is engaged in building RISC-V CPU and AI acceleration chiplets for a number of industries such as automotive, data centre and robotics.

The chip company said its chiplets are designed to offer scalable power ranging from milliwatts to megawatts, making them suitable for a variety of applications, including data centres and edge devices.

Samsung’s advanced SF4X process, which features a 4nm design, will be used to manufacture Tenstorrent’s chiplets.

The South Korean technology company is building a new fabrication facility close to its first US semiconductor production site in Austin in Taylor, Texas.

Tenstorrent said that Samsung Foundry’s facilities in the US and the advanced manufacturing nodes will enable it to launch highly competitive chiplets to market.

Samsung US Foundry business head Marco Chisari said: “Samsung Foundry is expanding in the US, and we are committed to serving our customers with the best available semiconductor technology.

“Samsung’s advanced silicon manufacturing nodes will accelerate Tenstorrent’s innovations in RISC-V and AI for data center and automotive solutions.”

Tenstorrent CEO Jim Keller said: “Tenstorrent’s focus is on developing high performance compute and delivering these solutions to customers around the world.

“Samsung Foundry’s commitment to advancing semiconductor technology aligns with our vision for advancing RISC-V and AI and makes them an ideal partner to bring our AI chiplets to market.”

In August this year, Tenstorrent raised $100m in funding from Eclipse Ventures, Epiq Capital, Fidelity Ventures, Hyundai Motor Group, Maverick Capital and Samsung Catalyst Fund.

At the time, Hyundai said it would use Tenstorrent’s know-how and technology to develop advanced semiconductors for its vehicles.