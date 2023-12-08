Teradata saw the highest growth of 199% in patent filings and 99% in grants in July in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 199% and grants by 99%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Teradata’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.
Teradata has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 4 publications in Q3 2023
The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 100% filings and 100% grants. The United States(US) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Teradata is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Teradata has 100% of its grants in United States(US), % in , and % in .
could be the strongest competitor for Teradata
In terms of grant share, Teradata stands in tenth position among its competitors. and secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Patents related to digitalization and data privacy lead Teradata's portfolio
Teradata has the highest number of patents in digitalization followed by, data privacy and data science. For digitalization, nearly 67% of patents were filed and 50% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
Data & database management related patents lead Teradata portfolio followed by databases, and autonomous driving
Teradata has highest number of patents in data & database management followed by databases, autonomous driving, machine learning and . For data & database management, nearly 50% of patents were filed and 33% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
For comprehensive analysis of Teradata's filings and grants, buy the databook here.