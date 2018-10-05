Rob is a Verdict staff writer. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

Tesla is delaying its Autopilot drive for navigation in its version 9 software update, Telsa CEO Elon Musk has said in a tweet.

Musk made the comment this morning on Twitter in response to an update request on the V9 update:

“V9 moving to wide release now. Holding back Autopilot drive on navigation for a few more weeks of validation. Extremely difficult to achieve a general solution for self-driving that works well everywhere.”

The eagerly anticipated software update will be rolled out on Model 3, Model S and Model X vehicles. The update to the Navigate on Autopilot feature is designed to guide a car rather than drive it fully autonomously.

Consumer groups have previously described the word ‘autopilot’ as deceptive marketing after two people died in an Autopilot-related incident.

However, a survey by Consumer Reports yesterday ranked Tesla’s autopilot second in a list of partially automated driving systems. It was beaten to the top by Cadillac’s Super Cruise.

Tesla release notes gave the following description of the feature:

“When Navigate on Autopilot is active, a single blue line indicates the path ahead, keeping your car in the lane. Gray lines highlight lane changes for a more efficient driving route. Navigate on Autopilot will also automatically steer toward and take the correct highway interchanges and exits based on your destination.”

Musk first announced two years ago that Tesla cars would be built with hardware that facilitates fully autonomous driving.

The V9 update will also include a dashcam feature, a blindspot warning, extra mobile integration, obstacle aware acceleration. It will also let owners play Atari games on the dashboard while the car is parked.

It follows a testing time for Musk, who recently stepped down as chairman after the SEC charged him with securities fraud.

Tesla has also fallen out with two Mobile Ey and Nividia, two of its two key partners in its autonomous vehicle mission.

