Tesla has issued a recall for nearly every car it has ever sold in China, citing potential risks associated with the autopilot driver-assistance system, according to an announcement by the State Administration for Market Regulation.
The recall affects more than 1.6 million vehicles produced between August 2014 and December 2023, encompassing both locally manufactured Model 3s and Model Ys, as well as imported premium models.
The carmaker plans to address the issues through an over-the-air software upgrade, aiming to rectify concerns that Tesla drivers may inadvertently misuse autopilot functions, thereby increasing the likelihood of collisions and posing safety risks.
The move closely mirrors Tesla’s response to a recent determination by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which asserted that the company was not doing enough to ensure correct usage of autopilot.
Tesla has seen more than 700 crashes since 2019, involving at least 17 fatalities, according to the NHTSA.
In the US, this led to a recall of 2 million vehicles, with the NHTSA keeping an eye on the efficacy of Tesla’s fixes through an ongoing defect investigation.
Tesla’s automated driving systems have faced heightened scrutiny following numerous collisions, some resulting in fatalities. Despite CEO Elon Musk’s repeated predictions about the imminent arrival of fully autonomous cars, the company continues to emphasise the need for drivers to remain fully attentive.
In addition to the Autopilot-related recall, Tesla has also recalled 7,538 Model S sedans and Model X sport utility vehicles in China.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData