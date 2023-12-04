Thales, a French technology company, has completed the acquisition of cybersecurity services provider Imperva.
The $3.6bn deal was announced in July this year.
San Mateo, California-headquartered Imperva offers services to protect APIs, data and applications.
Operating across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe-Middle East, and Africa, Imperva employs more than 1,400 people.
According to Thales, the deal has created a cybersecurity major, with over 5,800 cybersecurity specialists spread across 68 nations.
With the takeover of Imperva, Thales said it has increased its digital security staff in North America by a third.
In 2024, Thales expects the revenue from cybersecurity activities to reach €2.4bn ($2.61bn), with double-digit growth after that.
Together, Thales and Imperva aim to provide solutions for the wide range of application, data security, and identity use cases, thereby assisting clients in addressing cybersecurity threats.
In the upcoming years, the aggregate value of application, data security, and identity is expected to rise sharply, with analysts predicting the global end-user spending to reach about $20bn by 2024, Thales noted.
After Gemalto, this is the second-largest acquisition in the French group’s history and ninth in the digital security space over the past nine years.
Thales chairman and CEO Patrice Caine said: “The acquisition of the US company Imperva is an important day for Thales, as it marks a new step in the expansion of our global cybersecurity capabilities for enterprises and governments around the world. The combination of our entities’ values and our joint commitment to a future of trust will create significant synergies, business opportunities and major market innovations.
“With ever-increasing cyber threats against business and government digital infrastructure, Thales is now uniquely positioned to help customers protect the heart of their digital ecosystem: applications, data and identities.”
