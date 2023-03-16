Credit: libertycomms.com

Co-op stores in Greater Manchester are teaming up with Starship Technologies to offer autonomous delivery services in efforts to reduce traffic congestion.

US-based Starship Technologies is using autonomous delivery robots to revolutionise local deliveries across the world, and has already tested its technology in over 100 cities.

Customers choose from a wide range of grocery items, schedule their delivery, then drop a pin where they want their delivery to be sent with the ability to watch the robot travel in real-time via an interactive map.

“We are committed to exploring new and innovative ways to increase access to our products and services, and are delighted to be able to roll-out autonomous robots to the streets of Greater Manchester,” claims Andrew Curtis, UK operations manager at Starship Technologies.

The trial in Greater Manchester continues Starship’s recent expansion across England. The company’s robots are already being tested in several other UK towns and cities including Milton Keynes, Northampton, Bedford, Cambourne, Cambridge and Leeds.

GlobalData thematic research: robotics (2021) reported, that robotics is a fast-growing industry. Starship Technologies is only one of the many robotics companies making waves and by 2030 it is predicted the industry will be worth $564bn.

In partnership with Trafford Council and Co-op, the service will initially be available to 24,000 residents across 10,500 households. Orders are made through the Starship food delivery app, which is available for download on iOS and Android.

This type of collaboration will encourage the adoption of robotics in everyday life.

According to GlobalData: “One of the most important tasks ahead for policymakers will be to harness the economic benefits of robotics while minimising the negative social impacts.”

Cllr Stephen Adshead, Trafford Council’s executive member for environmental services claims, “The robots provide ease and convenience for people, while also making a positive contribution to reducing congestion and carbon emissions.

“We are excited to be working with the Co-op and Starship Technologies to launch this new initiative in the Sale area.”