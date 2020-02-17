The Netherlands technology industry saw a drop of 3.1% in overall deal activity during Q4 2019, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 63 deals worth $9.01bn were announced in Q4 2019, compared to the last four-quarter average of 65 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 29 deals which accounted for 46.03% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 25 deals, followed by private equity with nine transactions, respectively accounting for 39.7% and 14.3% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in The Netherlands technology industry with total deals worth $8.67bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $245.16m and $96.04m, respectively.

The Netherlands technology industry deals in Q4 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 99.4% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $8.95bn, against the overall value of $9.01bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Digital Realty Trust’s $8.4bn acquisition of InterXion Holding

2) The $249.18m asset transaction with Smartrac by Avery Dennison

3) CVC Fund Vll and Oakley Capital Private Equity IV’s $200m private equity deal with WebPros HoldCo

4) The $60m venture financing of Tiqets International by Airbnb, HPE Growth Capital and Investion

5) Bregal Milestone’s private equity deal with Workstreampeople for $44.51m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.