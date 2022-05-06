The power of automatic license plate recognition (ALPR)

Free Whitepaper

Making the Case for License Plate Readers at Agencies of All Sizes Automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) cameras are an essential law enforcement tool, providing officers with the evidence needed to investigate crimes and secure arrests. For small to mid-size agencies, ALPRs are a vital force-multiplier, capturing hundreds of plates a minute while officers focus on other tasks. Discover the full benefits and what the technology’s end-users are saying in this white paper from ALPR company Leonardo, including a guide on how small or mid-size agencies can move past potential barriers to implement this powerful technology. by Leonardo LPR Enter your details here to receive your free Whitepaper. Please enter a work/business email address Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D"ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People"s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People"s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Validation is Required Download free Whitepaper By clicking the Download Free Whitepaper button, you accept the terms and conditions and acknowledge that your data will be used as described in the Leonardo LPR privacy policy By downloading this Whitepaper, you acknowledge that we may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services.



Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Thank you.Please check your email to download the Whitepaper.

ALPRs are being increasingly deployed in all 50 states, with tens of thousands of readers in use across the country. By acting as another pair of eyes within agencies and sending instant alerts the second a hot list match occurs, ALPRs are helping to solve a range of vehicle-related crimes.

Combatting vehicle crimes

Vehicle crime is a major issue, and one that costs the US billions in losses every year. Installing an ALPR network in local communities not only provides a deterrent for thieves but is also a proven way for police to recover stolen cars and return them to owners.

The highest number of vehicles stolen in one year peaked at 1.7 million in 1991. Over the following two decades, FBI figures show a downward trend, with numbers falling 56% by 2019. Increased law enforcement efforts, supported by the growing number of ALPRs being utilised by agencies, have clearly been making a difference.

Nevertheless, the FBI reports that $7.4bn was lost to motor vehicle theft in 2020, when economic downturn sent figures to new highs – a rate of 246 stolen cars per 100,000 people. Meanwhile, national recovery rates averaged at 56.4% for locally stolen vehicles that year. This was considerably higher than the total recovery rate for all stolen property (31.1%). With a greater deployment of ALPR technology, not only in big cities but in smaller towns too, that recovery rate for stolen vehicles is expected to grow higher and higher.

On high alert

While the term ‘vehicle crime’ usually refers to the theft and trafficking of vehicles, many other crimes also involve cars, vans, trucks, and motorcycles. And wherever there’s a license plate, there’s an opportunity for ALPR readers to identify suspects.

According to statistics from the Child Crime Prevention and Safety Center, approximately 840,000 children are reported missing in the US every year. In the incidence of a kidnapping or abduction, an AMBER Alert is distributed. ALPRs can receive these alerts from a shared hot list, enabling every police car outfitted with the technology to search for the suspect plate.

In 2020, one success story posted by leading ALPR company Leonardo showcased the value of ALPR technology at its finest. In what Atlanta authorities described as an extremely rare random kidnapping, a baby was taken from its mother by a couple who held her at gunpoint. Leonardo’s ALPR technology played an instrumental role in alerting state troopers to the suspects’ whereabouts, enabling officers to pull over the suspect’s vehicle and find the baby, thankfully, unharmed.

Suspicious activity

License plate readers collect much more information than plate numbers. Date and time stamps, GPS coordinates, and colour images showing a significant portion of the vehicle and its immediate surroundings (all obtainable from an ALPR) can be used by police officers to identify and resolve illegal activity. Considering drug dealers and traffickers can often be suspected from their traffic patterns, this becomes a powerful tool and deterrent.

Partnership with a flexible ALPR provider can also turn the technology into an effective system for homeland security. Leonardo works closely with law enforcement and homeland security agencies to deliver customised ALPR solutions used for policing gang-related crimes, terrorism, illegal immigration, and more.

With many other applications ranging from the removal of suspended and revoked drivers from roads to the enforced use of toll lanes and the monitoring of town evacuations during public safety events, ALPR technology has proven its true versatility.

Leonardo’s ESLAG LPR products are deployed across all 50 states by more than 4,000 agencies both large and small, and are being put to use to help those forces solve a range of vehicle-related crimes. The ELSAG portfolio includes fixed, mobile, and custom systems that each act as true force-multipliers for the officers, agencies and companies they serve.

To learn more about how to keep communities safe from vehicle-related crime with ALPR technology, download the whitepaper below.