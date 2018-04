Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

As summer approaches, plenty of countries in the Northern hemisphere are starting to heat up. However, a few places get to enjoy pleasant weather all year round. Here are the places which get the best weather in the world.

The phenomenon of perpetually temperate weather and a reasonably stable temperature is often referred to as eternal spring.

The easiest way to find cities of eternal spring is to find a sub-tropical city between 500m and 1,500m above sea level.

Obviously there are additional issues which come into play. For example, nearby mountains, winds, and ocean currents can all have an effect on climate.

We’ve put together a list of some of the cities, states, and countries to visit if you’re a sun-lover who equally doesn’t like to get too hot. This data comes from weather information aggregator, HolidayWeather.com

Mexico City, Mexico

Average temperature in June: 18 degrees Celsius

Average temperature in December: 13 degrees Celsius

Average yearly temperature: 16.25 degrees Celsius

Average yearly rainfall: 1.22 inches

Costa del Sol, Spain

Average temperature in June: 22 degrees Celsius

Average temperature in December: 13 degrees Celsius

Average yearly temperature: 18.1 degrees Celsius

Average yearly rainfall: 0.71 inches

San Diego, USA

Average temperature in June: 20 degrees Celsius

Average temperature in December: 14 degrees Celsius

Average yearly temperature: 18.2 degrees Celsius

Average yearly rainfall: 0.85 inches

São Paulo, Brazil

Average temperature in June: 19 degrees Celsius

Average temperature in December: 24 degrees Celsius

Average yearly temperature: 21.9 degrees Celsius

Average yearly rainfall: 3.28 inches

Medellin, Colombia

Average temperature in June: 22.9 degrees Celsius

Average temperature in December: 21.9 degrees Celsius

Average yearly temperature: 22.5 degrees Celsius

Average yearly rainfall: 69 inches

Bermuda, British Overseas Territory

Average temperature in June: 26 degrees Celsius

Average temperature in December: 20 degrees Celsius

Average yearly temperature: 22.9 degrees Celsius

Average yearly rainfall: 5.23 inches

San Jose, Costa Rica

Average temperature in June: 23 degrees Celsius

Average temperature in December: 22 degrees Celsius

Average yearly temperature: 23 degrees Celsius

Average yearly rainfall: 4.72 inches

Canary Islands, Spain

Average temperature in June: 26.4 degrees Celsius

Average temperature in December: 22.15 degrees Celsius

Average yearly temperature: 24.7 degrees Celsius

Average yearly rainfall: 0.5 inches

Hawaii, USA

Average temperature in June: 26 degrees Celsius

Average temperature in December: 24 degrees Celsius

Average yearly temperature: 25.1 degrees Celsius

Average yearly rainfall: 2.72 inches

Mombasa, Kenya

Average temperature in June: 24.8 degrees Celsius

Average temperature in December: 27.4 degrees Celsius

Average yearly temperature: 26.2 degrees Celsius

Average yearly rainfall: 3.64 inches