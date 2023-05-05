Credit: Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Contributor

Advertisers are sticking by TikTok and continuing to spend to appear on its platform despite growing tensions about a potential US ban.

Chinese-owned TikTok is currently fighting to stop a ban in the US after the government passed a bill that grants the President the power to block apps that pose a security risk.

The US, and other nations around the globe, have already banned the popular application from government phones.

Despite the threat, TikTok’s advertising business has continued to grow – with predictions that it will increase 36% to $6.83bn this year alone.

“The upside of advertising on TikTok still outweighs any threat of a ban looming, with short-form video ad spend continuing to grow at a significant rate,” Stevie Johnson, founder of marketing agency Disrupt, told Verdict.

During a presentation to advertisers this week, TikTok announced a new advertising format that lets brands place ads next to large-scale publishers. The “premium” publishers, like WWE and BuzzFeed, will get 50% of the collected ad revenue.

Johnson added: “It is by far the most impactful way to reach what traditionally has been a tricky audience in Gen-Z, and with the uptake in the older demographic, advertisers will fall behind unless they continue to utilise it.

“Additionally, other platforms [that] have taken reputational hits in the past, such as Meta, continue to prosper.”

