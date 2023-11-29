Economist Yanis Varoufakis presented the idea of the “cloud serf”. Credit: Ti Vla via Shutterstock.

‘Cloud serf’ TikTokers have been quitting vaping this month as part of a protest movement against excessive electronics waste and exploitation.

The use of child labour and notoriously dangerous mining practices in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have caused alarm among younger TikTok users. The extraction of cobalt, a critical mineral essential to not only electric car batteries but also similar, smaller batteries in disposable vapes, is dominated by the DRC, which accounts for approximately 70% of global production according to GlobalData.

Users have realized that, by engaging in achievable boycotts of products involving cobalt, they can raise awareness and encourage change to global consumption and production practices.

Health and wealth

Vaping has been linked to lung diseases due to the use of cobalt in the electronic components of e-cigarettes. Cobalt dust inhalation, due to its toxicity, can cause irreparable damage to the lungs. One 49-year-old woman was diagnosed with hard-metal pneumoconiosis after using a marijuana vape pen, a condition most often seen among metal workers.

However, TikTokers are not as concerned about the health implications of a continued vaping habit. Often, these are younger users with limited resources and a lack of regard for their long-term health, but access to potentially limitless social capital through social media. TikTok user @itskristinamf’s video announcing that she was quitting vaping in solidarity with the people of the DRC was viewed, as of November 27, 1.7 million times since posting on November 16. She has subsequently posted more videos highlighting the situation in the DRC and the plight of children and other vulnerable people in the context of ongoing conflict in the east of the country and the infamously exploitative mining industry.

Gen Z has a reputation for making sudden, collective decisions that influence consumer behaviour and impact target markets significantly. While producers could simply prioritize not using harmfully extracted materials and child labour in pursuit of lower production costs, Gen Z’s often trend-based consumption habits and penchant for social activism can nevertheless be extremely difficult to predict and manage.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

To call these behaviors ‘trend-based’ is not to debase or invalidate them but is instead a way to describe the collective action of young people seeking identity and justice in what limited ways they can. Social media’s impact on their ability to achieve these aims is well-known. The ability of anyone with a phone and an internet connection to make a reportable difference to anything at no extra cost is remarkable. However, this phenomenon also questions the traditional understanding of consumer power.

Cloud serfs

When a user posts a video to TikTok, they are—almost universally—not paid for it. When a person commutes to work and back, with Google Maps tracking their location, they are also not remunerated. In both instances, data is being collected, all the while increasing the value of the companies handling and owning it.

Speaking on the Ways to Change the World podcast for Channel 4, economist Yanis Varoufakis presented the idea of the “cloud serf” to describe this phenomenon. He argues that contributing to the capital of corporations without being a paid labourer is akin to serfdom seen historically in places like Russia. The impact of this arrangement on the global economy could be significant.

The payment of wages stimulates demand in the economy. In this way, capital being produced without wages being paid in recompense shrinks demand. This reduction in consumer activity prompts central banks to print more money to stimulate demand and keep the economy afloat, in turn fuelling higher levels of inflation that much of the world is currently suffering from. In this framework, by not compensating its ‘cloud serfs’, Big Tech is contributing to a central banking crisis and consumers are faced with decreasing purchasing power over time.

The power of boycotting

However, all is not lost. While purchasing power may decrease, consumers always have something one could call ‘non-purchasing’ power – boycotting. As the wave of young people quitting vaping on TikTok demonstrates, simply not buying a product can be equally—if not more—powerful than buying.

After all, it is easier to convince people—particularly young people with limited financial means—to not part with their money than to commit to expenditure. Companies selling to consumers—particularly young consumers—will need to increase their awareness and address the visibility of their business practices to maintain satisfactorily high revenues.

Meanwhile, Big Tech and social media platforms will need to address the handling and compensation structures of their businesses to adequately reflect the user contribution to their values. Initiatives such as TikTok’s Creator Fund go some way to tackling this issue, but systemic changes are required for benefits to be reaped and crises averted.