In response to the escalating challenges posed by AI scams, Tinder, the popular dating platform, is expanding its identity verification programme across the US, the UK, Brazil, and Mexico.
The move comes as the company looks to address the growing difficulty in distinguishing real profiles from fraudulent ones.
Tinder’s initiative follows successful trials in Australia and New Zealand, where verified individuals experienced a remarkable 67% increase in matches compared to their non-verified counterparts, according to a statement released by the company on Tuesday (20 February).
A subsidiary of Match, Tinder has been developing its ID verification system since 2019, when it was first introduced in Japan.
The verification process involves the submission of a valid driver’s license or passport along with a self-recorded video.
A third-party vendor verifies the birth date, ensuring alignment with the individual’s profile photos and ID.
Approval typically takes one to two minutes, and users completing the ID and photo verification will receive a distinctive blue checkmark on their profile.
Modern technology, particularly AI, has introduced new dimensions to romance scams. The use of AI-generated images has become prevalent, with fraudsters creating unique dating profiles to deceive individuals into parting with their money.
In 2022 alone, victims lost $1.3bn to romance scams, as reported by the US Federal Trade Commission.
“We believe ID Verification is an important tool users can adopt to help prove they are the person in their photos as well as help provide some peace of mind when deciding to meet someone off the app,” said Ted Bunch, chief development officer of virtual coaching site A Call To Men.