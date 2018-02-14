Luke covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Mobile dating app Tinder expects to see a 20 percent increase in use today as searching singles make one last-ditch attempt to find themselves a Valentine.

According to ABC News, the app saw a similar usage surge on 14 February last year. Likewise, previous years have also seen users score more matches and send more messages.

Valentine’s Day 2015 previously set the record for Tinder usage in the United States, Vanity Fair reported. That was despite having New Year’s, another time when usage spikes, to compete with.

What was said:

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Tinder chairman Sean Rad said:

“I think that, in general, Valentine’s Day and post-New year’s is a time when people start to take a deeper interest in their romantic lives, and you do see a rise in usage. It’s a time when people are expressing themselves more and taking an interest in their relationships, both friendships and romantic.”

However, the experts feel that the pressure of Valentine’s Day, coupled with the ease of finding someone via apps like Tinder, could have damaging effects.

Dr Lauren Rosewarne, a professor of social and political sciences at the University of Melbourne, told ABC:

“Trying to have an intense relationship, trying to find someone to be with on Valentine’s Day that you’ve just met, it’s a high amount of pressure for a first date.”

Why it matters:

However, Tinder won’t be too concerned about its users, so long as they’re logging in to the app.

An increased amount of activity can only be a good thing for Tinder as it looks to grow revenue through its paid-for features, Tinder Plus and Tinder Gold.

With users desperate to find a Valentine’s Day date, these services, which make it easier to connect with people on the app, could see a surge in subscribers too.

Background:

Tinder is a dating app that connects to your Facebook account. It uses your details, images and interests to build a complete dating profile in minutes.

Tinder shows users images of other users and they must swipe left to reject them or right to accept them. If both users swipe right, they are “matched” and can begin a conversation.

Liked by millennials (who make up 79 percent of Tinder’s user base) for its ease of use, Tinder has attracted 50 million users since launching in 2012.

Many Tinder users are hoping to score big this Valentine’s Day. The app has seen a 2,000 percent increase in users changing their location to Pyeongchang, South Korea in a bid to match with an athlete competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics.