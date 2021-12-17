If worried about the pace of innovation in the tech, media, and telecom (TMT) industry, then a report from leading analytics firm GlobalData will help you identify which tech vendors can help you.

Released this month, the TMT Themes 2022 report provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the top 600 players in TMT, based on the key themes set to transform their industry landscape over the next two years.

Written by some of the world’s leading tech experts, the report covers everything insiders need to know about disruptive tech themes and which companies are best placed to help you digitally transform their business.

The report covers 16 TMT sectors, divide into four categories: hardware, software and services, internet and media, and telecoms. For each sector, GlobalData provides the cumulative share price performance since the beginning of the pandemic of a selection of companies that it believes are bellwethers for this sector, along with GlobalData’s thematic scorecards.

These scorecards are made up of four screens: the company screen, thematic screen, valuation screen, and risk screen.

Key themes and tech for TMT

Covid-19 has transformed our lives forever. The way we work, shop, eat, seek medical advice, socialise and entertain ourselves has fundamentally changed, and there is no going back.

Technology will play a vital role as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. Businesses must push ahead with digital transformation projects to survive. History shows that tech-enabling your businesses during a recession makes you more resilient to future shocks.

GlobalData’s thematic engine tags over 38 million data items across five alternative data sets – patents, jobs, deals, filings, and news – to themes. The vast datasets within the thematic engine help its analysts to produce thematic scorecards which identify the TMT companies best placed to succeed in a disruptive world.

Report advantages

Position yourself for future success by understanding the most important tech, regulatory, and macroeconomic themes in the TMT industry. Also quickly identify attractive investment targets by understanding which companies are the most advanced in the themes that will determine future success in the TMT industry.

Gain a competitive advantage in the future of the TMT industry by reading this report in conjunction with another multi-theme report, Tech, Media, & Telecom Predictions 2022, which is organised by theme and helps businesses stay ahead of the competition and understand what 2022 will hold.

For 2022, GlobalData’s report identifies the top 30 themes that will impact TMT next year. For each theme, analysts offer a series of predictions, identify winners and losers, and point insiders to further reading.

The top tech themes to have an impact on TMT next year are: artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, metaverse, augmented reality (AR), quantum computing, cloud computing, software defined everything (SDE), 5G, space economy, robotics, Industry 4.0, consumer Internet of Things (consumer IoT), smart cities, ambient commerce, fintech, cryptocurrency, batteries, future mobility, healthtech, edtech, social media, cloud gaming and streaming.

GlobalData’s top macroeconomic themes for 2022 are: ESG, Covid-19, the future of work, geopolitics, China, and M&A. Its top regulatory theme impacting the TMT industry meanwhile is data privacy.