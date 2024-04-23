Tobii has been granted a patent for a wearable AR/VR headset with an eye tracking device that adjusts calibration parameters based on marker distance and image distortion. The technology aims to enhance user experience and accuracy in eye tracking algorithms. GlobalData’s report on Tobii gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Tobii, Metaverse display interfaces was a key innovation area identified from patents. Tobii's grant share as of February 2024 was 52%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Eye tracking calibration for augmented reality or virtual reality headsets

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Tobii AB

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11917126B2) discloses a wearable augmented reality or virtual reality headset equipped with an eye tracking device. The device includes an image sensor, a lens, and one or more processors that work together to set a default cornea center-to-lens center distance value, analyze captured eye images for distortion, and update the distortion model accordingly. The headset further allows for the calibration of an eye tracking algorithm based on the determined distortion, enhancing the accuracy of the device's eye tracking capabilities.



Moreover, the patent details a method for updating a memory distortion model in the headset, involving steps such as setting a default cornea center-to-lens center distance value, analyzing captured eye images for distortion using pattern recognition or image analysis algorithms, and updating the memory distortion model based on the determined values. This method also includes setting calibration parameters for the eye tracking algorithm, ensuring precise and efficient eye tracking functionality within the wearable device. The use of a Fresnel lens in the headset enhances the overall visual experience, making it a comprehensive and innovative solution for augmented reality and virtual reality applications.

