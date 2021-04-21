GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 financial advisers by value and volume in global technology, media & telecom sector for Q1 2021 in its report, ‘Global and TMT M&A Review & Financial Adviser League tables Q1 2021 ’ .

According to GlobalData’s M&A report, a total of 3,009 M&A deals were announced in the sector during Q1 2021, while deal value for the sector increased by 88% from $175bn in Q1 2020 to $329bn in Q1 2021.

Top Advisers by Value and Volume

JP Morgan has become the top financial adviser for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) by both value and volume in technology, media & telecom (TMT) sector for Q1 2021. It advised on 41 deals worth $72.5bn.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “JP Morgan registered a significant jump of 173.3% and 187.1% in the total volume and value of advised deals in Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020, respectively. The firm also managed to advise on 19 billion-dollar deals (deals worth greater than or equal to $1bn). Involvement in such big-ticket deals, coupled with the significant jump in the total volume and value of advised deals, helped JP Morgan to occupy the top spot.”

Bank of America took the second position by value with 25 deals worth $68.3bn. It was followed by Goldman Sachs with 34 deals worth $67.8bn and Credit Suisse with 21 deals worth $42.7bn.

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Credit Suisse secured occupied the second, third and fourth position by volume, respectively.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.