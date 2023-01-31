GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten financial advisers by value and volume in technology, media and telecom (TMT) sector for 2022.

Goldman Sachs and Houlihan Lokey have emerged as the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in the TMT sector for 2022 by both value and volume, respectively.

Goldman Sachs advised on $351.8bn worth of deals, while Houlihan Lokey advised on a total of 74 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Goldman Sachs managed to advise on 26 billion-dollar deals during 2022, of which 11 were mega deals valued more than $10bn. This helped it remain far ahead of its peers in terms of value. It was also among the only three firms to advise on more than 50 deals in 2022. Resultantly, it also managed to occupy the second position by volume.

“Meanwhile, Houlihan Lokey, despite leading by volume, did not feature among the 10 advisers by value due to its involvement in low-value transactions. The average size of deals advised by Houlihan Lokey stood at $75.2m, whereas it stood at $6bn for Goldman Sachs.”

According to the financial deals database of GlobalData, JP Morgan secured the second spot in the value table with $179.9bn worth of deals, followed by Morgan Stanley with $178.1bn, Barclays with $153.8bn and Bank of America with $133.7bn.

In the volume table, PwC got the third spot with 53 deals, followed by Ernst & Young with 49 deals, and Raymond James Financial with 48 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.