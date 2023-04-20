GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten financial advisers by value and volume in technology, media and telecom (TMT) sector for Q1 2023.

Goldman Sachs and PwC have emerged as the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in the TMT sector for Q1 2023 by both value and volume, respectively.

Goldman Sachs advised on $15.9bn worth of deals, while PwC advised on a total of 20 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Despite the volatile market conditions, PwC experienced a marginal decline in deals volume during Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022. However, due to the involvement in low-value transactions, it did not feature among the top 10 by value.

“Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs, despite advising much lesser number of deals compared to PwC, managed to top by value due to the involvement in big-ticket deals. It advised on three billion-dollar deals.”

According to the financial deals database of GlobalData, Morgan Stanley took the second place in the value table, by advising on $10.6bn worth of deals, followed by Evercore with $10.2bn, Bank of America with $8.1bn and JP Morgan with $7.8bn.

Houlihan Lokey occupied the second position in the volume table with 15 deals, followed by KPMG with 10 deals, Rothschild & Co with nine deals and BDO with eight deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.