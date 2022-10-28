Top 10 M&A financial advisers in TMT for Q1-Q3 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 financial advisers by value and volume in technology, media and telecom (TMT) sector for Q1-Q3 2022.

A total of 8,480 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $739.3bn were announced in the sector during the period.

Top advisers by value and volume

According to GlobalData’s ‘Global and Technology, Media & Telecom M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2022’, Goldman Sachs and Houlihan Lokey have emerged as the top M&A financial advisers in the TMT sector for Q1-Q3 2022 by both value and volume.

Goldman Sachs advised on $354.2bn worth of deals, while Houlihan Lokey advised on a total of 74 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Goldman Sachs was a clear winner in terms of value as it was the only firm to cross $300bn in total deal value during Q1-Q3 2022. It managed to advise on 26 billion-dollar deals, including 11 mega deals valued more than $10bn, of which two were valued at more than $50bn. The company’s involvement in these big-ticket deals helped it top the list by value.

“Moreover, Goldman Sachs, apart from leading by value, also occupied the second position by volume. Meanwhile, Houlihan Lokey, despite leading by volume, did not feature among the top 10 by value as it lagged by this metric due to its involvement in low-value transactions.”

According to the financial deals database of GlobalData, JP Morgan secured the second spot in the value table with $181.9bn worth of deals, followed by Morgan Stanley with $180.6bn, Barclays with $156.3bn and Bank of America with $136.2bn.

In the volume table, PwC got the third spot with 52 deals, followed by Ernst & Young with 47 deals, and JP Morgan with 46 deals.



GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.