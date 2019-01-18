Priya is a reporter at Verdict. She can be reached at priya.kantaria@verdict.co.uk

GlobalData researchers have found the top influencers in blockchain, based on their performance and engagement online in the past 90 days.

Top ten influencers in blockchain

Verdict looks at the top influencers in blockchain with help from GlobalData’s influencer platform.

Pierre Rochard

Bitcoin (BTC) now has the most influential, hard working, high caliber set of adopters that it has ever had in its history. BTC’s volume and liquidity are at historic highs, on and off chain scaling are both happening. Bitcoin has never been more competitive versus fiat. ⚡️👏 🚀 — Pierre Rochard [⚡️] (@pierre_rochard) October 21, 2018

Job title: Software engineer and founder of Bitcoin Advisory

Bio: Rochard founded Bitcoin Advisory in 2018. He also co-founded the Satoshi Nakamoto Institute in 2014 and co-hosted the Noded Bitcoin podcast in 2017. He was a software engineer for Axial for over a year and a senior accountant and programmer at Hudson River Trading.

Twitter followers: 45,300

GlobalData influencer score: 100

Ari Paul

As a crypto trader or investor, you get to experience both raging bull markets and painful bear markets a year apart. A decade worth of market experience in a year. Same for managers of crypto firms. A decade of experience in a year. Silver lining of hypervolatility. — Ari Paul (@AriDavidPaul) December 22, 2018

Job title: Chief information officer and managing partner, BlockTower Capital

Bio: Paul is an investor with a background in derivatives trading and institutional investing. He is chief information officer and managing partner at BlockTower Capital and previously worked with The University of Chicago as portfolio manager and Susquehanna International Group as a derivatives trader.

Twitter followers: 134,000

GlobalData influencer score: 77

Tiffany Hayden

I once spoke at the Detroit Economic Club about Bitcoin. That was a big deal for me. I used to do a LOT of Bitcoin outreach.

I’ve never done anything of the sort for $XRP…but I plan to start.😃 https://t.co/F1Tctr6XTw — Tiffany Hayden (@haydentiff) November 5, 2018

Job title: Chief executive officer, XRP

Bio: Hayden is the chief executive officer at XRP, former community manager at Edge and director of operations at Infotrieve.

Twitter followers: 134,000

GlobalData influencer score: 76

Charlie Lee

Bitcoin Satoshi Vision is the real Bitcoin Cash. Karma’s a BCH. 😂 — Charlie Lee [LTC⚡] (@SatoshiLite) November 8, 2018

Job title: Creator, Litecoin

Bio: Lee is the creator of Litecoin, ex-director of engineering at Coinbase and managing director of the Litecoin Foundation. He was previously a software engineer at Google.

Twitter followers: 801,000

GlobalData influencer score: 74

Joseph Young

PayPal says its bank account withdrawal fee is $1, which is true. BUT, the conversion rate is where they get you. I received $1,000 this week from a friend. PayPal shows $955 as withdrawable amount. $45 fee for a $1,000 payment, while Bitcoin processes $194 million with $0.1 pic.twitter.com/FdXmi6eb8A — Joseph Young (@iamjosephyoung) December 1, 2018

Job title: Analyst and media contributor

Bio: Young is a journalist for Hacked, CryptoCoinsNews and CoinTelegraph and contributes to Forbes. Previously, he was founder and director of finance, technology and bitcoin news agency Requixite Media.

Twitter followers: 95,000

GlobalData influencer score: 73

Ryan Selkis

I just published 96 Theses for Crypto in 2019. (originally a @messaricrypto subscribers-only post)https://t.co/uHOq5BOseY — Ryan Selkis (@twobitidiot) January 14, 2019

Job title: Founder and CEO, Messari

Bio: Selkis is founder and chief executive officer at Messari. Before this, he was managing director of CoinDesk and director of growth at the Digital Currency Group. He was also an analyst at JPMorgan.

Twitter followers: 86,000

GlobalData influencer score: 73

Tone Vays

Tomorrow is a very important day for $SPX, the $ES futures are on a TD 9 Sell. Look for a possible top tomorrow at 10-11am followed by a 1-4 day correction.

From there we re-evaluate, but critical support is at 2500 w/ break above 2615 next week is very Bullish pic.twitter.com/VqdovZVKGC — Tone Vays [#Unconfiscatable] (@ToneVays) January 16, 2019

Job title: Consultant and researcher

Bio: Vays is a self-employed consultant and researcher on cryptocurrency and blockchain. He was previously head of research at Brave New Coin and research analyst at CoinTelegraph. He was also a senior financial analyst at Axioma and financial systems analyst at JPMorgan.

Twitter followers: 179,000

GlobalData influencer score: 69

Vinny Lingham

How technology has enabled our vices : Sloth – YouTube

Wrath – Twitter

Envy – Instagram

Pride – Facebook

Lust – Tinder

Gluttony – Pinterest

Greed – Crypto — Vinny Lingham (@VinnyLingham) November 22, 2018

Job title: CEO and co-founder, Civic.com

Bio: Lingham is a co-founder and chief executive of Civic Technologies. He is also general partner at Multicoin Capital and board member of The Bitcoin Foundation. He also co-founded Gyft, a digital gift card platform backed by Google Ventures.

Twitter followers: 168,000

GlobalData influencer score: 69

Brotoshimoku (Josh Olszewicz)

Early Bitcoin Adopter Gavin Newsom gets Elected Governor of California https://t.co/lSoNtL0feC — #BrotoshiMoku [TA Truther] (@CarpeNoctom) November 7, 2018

Job title: Trader, Techemy Capital

Bio: Brotoshimoku is a trader at Techemy Capital and contributor to Brave New Coin. He has also contributed to Bitcoin Magazine.

Twitter followers: 117,000

GlobalData influencer score: 69

Andreas M Antonopoulos

Thanks to the support of Patreon subscribers, I’m donating 247 free copies of Mastering Bitcoin and The Internet of Money, to high school @hackclub locations in the US, India and Spainhttps://t.co/KyrKRxbbna#bitcoin #theInternetOfMoney#Hack — Andreas M. Antonopoulos (@aantonop) August 23, 2018

Job title: Bitcoin and open blockchain expert, speaker and author

Bio: Antonopoulos is chief technology officer at Third Key Solutions and was previously partner at Nemertes Research and director at ThruPoint. He wrote ‘Mastering Bitcoin,’ ‘The Internet of Money’ and ‘Mastering Ethereum’.

Twitter followers: 466,000

GlobalData influencer score: 68

Methodology

The analysis provided by GlobalData is based on relevance, the number of followers, connections, online engagement and expert analysis.

Influencers are evaluated on a series of specific keywords related to blockchain, which they have tweeted in or around the last 90 days.

A more detailed daily analysis is available for GlobalData subscribers.