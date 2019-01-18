GlobalData researchers have found the top influencers in blockchain, based on their performance and engagement online in the past 90 days.Top ten influencers in blockchain

Verdict looks at the top influencers in blockchain with help from GlobalData’s influencer platform.

  1. Pierre Rochard

Job title: Software engineer and founder of Bitcoin Advisory

Bio: Rochard founded Bitcoin Advisory in 2018. He also co-founded the Satoshi Nakamoto Institute in 2014 and co-hosted the Noded Bitcoin podcast in 2017. He was a software engineer for Axial for over a year and a senior accountant and programmer at Hudson River Trading.

Twitter followers: 45,300

GlobalData influencer score: 100

  1. Ari Paul

Job title: Chief information officer and managing partner, BlockTower Capital

Bio: Paul is an investor with a background in derivatives trading and institutional investing. He is chief information officer and managing partner at BlockTower Capital and previously worked with The University of Chicago as portfolio manager and Susquehanna International Group as a derivatives trader.

Twitter followers: 134,000

GlobalData influencer score: 77

  1. Tiffany Hayden

Job title: Chief executive officer, XRP

Bio: Hayden is the chief executive officer at XRP, former community manager at Edge and director of operations at Infotrieve.

Twitter followers: 134,000

GlobalData influencer score: 76

  1. Charlie Lee

Job title: Creator, Litecoin

Bio: Lee is the creator of Litecoin, ex-director of engineering at Coinbase and managing director of the Litecoin Foundation. He was previously a software engineer at Google.

Twitter followers: 801,000

GlobalData influencer score: 74

  1. Joseph Young

Job title: Analyst and media contributor

Bio: Young is a journalist for Hacked, CryptoCoinsNews and CoinTelegraph and contributes to Forbes. Previously, he was founder and director of finance, technology and bitcoin news agency Requixite Media.

Twitter followers: 95,000

GlobalData influencer score: 73

  1. Ryan Selkis

Job title: Founder and CEO, Messari

Bio: Selkis is founder and chief executive officer at Messari. Before this, he was managing director of CoinDesk and director of growth at the Digital Currency Group. He was also an analyst at JPMorgan.

Twitter followers: 86,000

GlobalData influencer score: 73

  1. Tone Vays

Job title: Consultant and researcher

Bio: Vays is a self-employed consultant and researcher on cryptocurrency and blockchain. He was previously head of research at Brave New Coin and research analyst at CoinTelegraph. He was also a senior financial analyst at Axioma and financial systems analyst at JPMorgan.

Twitter followers: 179,000

GlobalData influencer score: 69

  1. Vinny Lingham

Job title: CEO and co-founder, Civic.com

Bio: Lingham is a co-founder and chief executive of Civic Technologies. He is also general partner at Multicoin Capital and board member of The Bitcoin Foundation. He also co-founded Gyft, a digital gift card platform backed by Google Ventures.

Twitter followers: 168,000

GlobalData influencer score: 69

  1. Brotoshimoku (Josh Olszewicz)

Job title: Trader, Techemy Capital

Bio: Brotoshimoku is a trader at Techemy Capital and contributor to Brave New Coin. He has also contributed to Bitcoin Magazine.

Twitter followers: 117,000

GlobalData influencer score: 69

  1. Andreas M Antonopoulos

Job title: Bitcoin and open blockchain expert, speaker and author

Bio: Antonopoulos is chief technology officer at Third Key Solutions and was previously partner at Nemertes Research and director at ThruPoint. He wrote ‘Mastering Bitcoin,’ ‘The Internet of Money’ and ‘Mastering Ethereum’.

Twitter followers: 466,000

GlobalData influencer score: 68

Methodology

The analysis provided by GlobalData is based on relevance, the number of followers, connections, online engagement and expert analysis.

Influencers are evaluated on a series of specific keywords related to blockchain, which they have tweeted in or around the last 90 days.

A more detailed daily analysis is available for GlobalData subscribers.