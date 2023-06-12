Quantum computers use the principles of quantum mechanics to solve complex problems. Credit: Bartlomiej K. Wroblewski via Shutterstock.

Japanese technology company Toshiba Digital Solutions has joined forces with Classiq Technologies to explore gate-based quantum computing.

Quantum computers use the principles of quantum mechanics to solve problems that conventional computers cannot solve or take too long to solve.

They can be broadly classified into two categories, the Ising machine type and the gate-based universal computer.

The gate-based computer is designed for general applications and the Ising machine specialises in tackling combinatorial optimisation problems.

Toshiba Digital Solutions offers both quantum and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Meanwhile, Israel-based Classiq offers a gate-based quantum computing software platform to aid in generating, analysing and executing quantum circuits.

Toshiba Digital Solutions president and CEO Shunsuke Okada said: “We will create new value through QX (Quantum Transformation) together by combining the Classiq platform and Toshiba Group’s quantum technology, AI, and IT knowledge cultivated over many years.”

Under the collaboration, Toshiba Digital Solutions will leverage the Classiq platform to carry out technical assessments of quantum AI, a technique for identifying patterns in data and applying quantum mechanics to forecasts and classifications.

Based on the findings, Toshiba Digital Solutions will look into the potential application of gate-based quantum computing to solve problems in areas, such as energy, social infrastructure, smart manufacturing, carbon neutrality, and circular economy.

Classiq CEO Nir Minerbi said: “Classiq’s state-of-the-art quantum software platform combined with Toshiba Digital Solution’s deep AI, IT knowledge and advanced technological expertise will be leveraged to explore and architect sophisticated quantum algorithms enabling an industrial Quantum Transformation (QX).”