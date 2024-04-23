Toshiba has been granted a patent for a method of manufacturing a semiconductor device involving forming a trench in a semiconductor layer, creating layers of silicon, oxide, and nitride within the trench, and thermally oxidizing the layers. GlobalData’s report on Toshiba gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Toshiba, Battery management systems was a key innovation area identified from patents. Toshiba's grant share as of February 2024 was 46%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Method of manufacturing semiconductor device with trench and oxide layer

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Toshiba Corp

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11929403B2) discloses a method for manufacturing a semiconductor device. The method involves forming a trench in a semiconductor layer of a first conductivity type, followed by the formation of a first layer containing silicon and a second layer containing oxide or nitride within the trench. The first layer is then subjected to thermal oxidation. Additionally, a third layer containing oxide is formed in the trench before the first or second layer is applied.



Furthermore, the semiconductor layer in the device contains silicon, with the first layer specifically comprising polysilicon. The thermally oxidized first layer is characterized by the presence of silicon oxide grains. The method also includes the formation of the second layer using either silicon oxide or silicon nitride, with the option of repeating the process of forming the first and second layers. After the thermal oxidation of the first layer, the method involves the formation of electrodes and semiconductor regions of different conductivity types within the trench and on the semiconductor layer, ultimately resulting in the creation of a semiconductor device with specific structural characteristics.

