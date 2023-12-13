True Anomaly develops both hardware and software solutions for space surveillance. Credit: NASA/Unsplash.

Space surveillance technology company True Anomaly has raised $100m in a Series B funding round led by Riot Ventures.

ACME Capital, Champion Hill Ventures, Eclipse, FiveNine Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Narya, Rocketship.vc and 645 Ventures participated in the round.

Set up in 2022, US-based True Anomaly develops both hardware and software solutions to address security, preparedness, and space domain awareness issues.

The hardware offered by the company includes non-Earth imaging and on-orbit rendezvous and proximity operations spacecraft.

It also offers solutions for testing, rapid response missions and training space operators.

The company caters to the US government and its allies, as well as the commercial space market.

True Anomaly plans to use the funding to invest in its products and services portfolio, and staff.

Since commencing operations, True Anomaly has increased its workforce from 50 to over 100 and opened its GravityWorks spacecraft production facility in the Denver Tech Centre.

Recently, the company completed building, assembling, and integrating its first two Jackal autonomous orbital vehicles (AOVs).

The AOVs are expected to be launched aboard Transporter-10 mission by SpaceX in 2024.

Riot Ventures Co-Founder and General Partner Will Coffield said: “The US and its allies face intense national security challenges in the space domain, and we believe True Anomaly is going to be the company that delivers the core set of capabilities to offset those threats.”

True Anomaly CEO and co-founder Even Rogers said: “Space is the newest and most vulnerable theater of contemporary global competition, but the US and its allies are ill-equipped for a conflict that begins in or extends into space.

“True Anomaly is solving this by building the technologies for a more secure, stable, sustainable, and transparent space environment. “