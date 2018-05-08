Luke covers sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Trump to announce decision on Iran nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump is due to announce if he will pull out of the Iran nuclear deal today.

Trump will confirm his decision at a White House press conference at 6pm London time. He has until Saturday to make a final decision on whether to extend current sanctions on Iran.

The deal, struck between six of the world’s biggest powers in 2015, was viewed as a solution to Iran’s nuclear ambitions. The United Kingdom, United States, Russia, France, China and Germany agreed to lift sanctions on Iran if the country agreed to halt parts of its nuclear energy programme.

The likes of the UK, France and Germany believe that the sanctions imposed on Iran have worked. However, Trump has previously described it as the “worst deal ever negotiated”.

Trump has stated that the sanctions are too lenient and claimed that Iran has already breached parts of the deal.

Developers descend on California for Google I/O

Google’s developer conference will get underway in California, providing a look ahead at the future of the Android operating system and Google’s artificial intelligence push.

Google I/O brings together those who develop technology and apps for use of Google’s range of products.

The annual event will start today in Mountain View, California’s Shoreline Amphitheater and run until Wednesday, 10 May.

CEO Sundar Pichai will get the conference underway with a keynote session on Google’s upcoming products and innovations.

Open-air concert to kick off Alvarado’s Costa Rica rule

Carlos Alvarado will be sworn in as President of Costa Rica today, becoming the youngest leader in the country’s modern history.

The ceremony will begin at 4pm London time. This will be preceded by a concert, set to begin at 11pm BST, headlined by Costa Rican artists Malpais and Masterkey.

The inauguration will take place at the Plaza de la Democracia, an open-aired space in the heart of the city, as opposed to the country’s National Stadium where these are usually held.

Citizens’ Action party representative Alvarado was selected as the nation’s new leader via a second-round run-off election in April after no candidate managed to receive the required 40% of votes in the initial February election. Alvarado received 60.6% of votes in the run-off, with runner-up Fabricio Alvarado of the National Restoration party taking 39.4%.

Former television Journalist Alvarado has promised a “government for everybody”.