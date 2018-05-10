Shoshana is a Verdict reporter covering global business, economics, and finance. She can be reached at shoshana.kedem@verdict.co.uk

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that his historic meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un will take place in the city state of Singapore on 12 June.

Trump said via Twitter:

The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong-un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!

The announcement comes the day after US secretary of state Mike Pompeo returned to the US from a surprise visit to Pyongyang, bringing three US prisoners who had been incarcerated in North Korea with him.

The date and location of the landmark talks had previously been kept under wraps.

When the talks kick-off in June, it will be the second time so far this year Kim has met with an former foe.

At a summit in April Kim shook hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in for the first time, marking a major diplomatic step for the two warring nations.

The two also agreed to seek “complete” denuclearisation of the peninsula and formally end the 1950-53 Korean War.

Future summits between the Koreas, China and the US will also be held as part of the agreement signed by the two countries in April.