As insurgents loyal to Donald Trump used violence to siege the Capitol building in Washington, Facebook and Twitter finally found their red line and suspended the outgoing president.

The unprecedented move was in direct response to a video posted by Trump on Wednesday to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube in which he praised the rioters who stormed the building at the heart of US democracy. “I love you,” he told them as he asked them to go home.

Trump’s call to end the attempted insurrection was undermined by his repeating of false claims that the election was “stolen”, giving legitimacy to the thousands gathered on Capitol Hill to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

The attack traces its roots to earlier that day when Trump told crowds of supporters that “you’ll never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength and you have to be strong”.

Hours later that same crowd smashed windows and doors to gain entry to the Capitol, sending it in to lockdown and disrupting lawmakers from certifying Biden as the next president.

Four people died during the attack on the Capitol, which has drawn strong condemnation from around the world. An improvised explosive device and several suspicious packages were discovered nearby and destroyed by law enforcement.

After posting his video, Trump took to Twitter and Facebook to tell his supporters to “remember this day forever”.

“These are things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away,” Trump added.

Some 2,800 miles away in Silicon Valley, social media safety teams scrambled to get on top of a spiralling situation.

How the social media giants reacted

Having already been viewed millions of times, Facebook removed Trump’s video for inciting violence, while YouTube removed it for “violating policies on spreading election fraud”.

Twitter initially left the video up with the tag “this tweet can’t be replied to, retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence”. Eventually it followed suit and deleted the video too.

In another escalation Facebook and Twitter then removed Trump’s post in which he told “patriots” to “remember this day forever”.

The extraordinary move was followed by another first – the temporary suspension of his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook and subsidiary Instagram gave Trump a 24-hour ban.

“We’ve assessed two policy violations against President Trump’s Page which will result in a 24-hour feature block, meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time,” Facebook said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Jack Dorsey’s Twitter locked Trump out for 12 hours and required him to delete three offending tweets or have risk account deleted permanently.

Snapchat has also blocked Trump from creating new posts, but did not say for how long.

Facebook said it will also introduce new rules to stop the spread of posts glorifying the Capitol occupation, including a block on the #StormTheCapitol hashtag.

“This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video,” said Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice-president of integrity, in a tweet.

“We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to, rather than diminishes, the risk of ongoing violence.”

On Thursday, Facebook said it has banned Trump “indefinitely” for at least the two remaining weeks before Biden’s inauguration.

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a statement.

“Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”