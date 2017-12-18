Elisabeth is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at elisabeth.perlman@verdict.co.uk

The 15-member United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will vote today on a resolution drafted by Egypt to retract US president Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The one-page draft resolution demands that:

All states comply with security council resolutions regarding the Holy City of Jerusalem, and not to recognise any actions or measures contrary to those resolutions. Any decisions and actions which purport to have altered the character, status or demographic composition of the Holy City of Jerusalem have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded.

While the resolution does not mention the US directly, it expresses “deep regret at recent decisions concerning the status of Jerusalem”

To pass, a resolution needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the UNSC’s permanent members: US, France, Britain, Russia or China.

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, who praised Trump’s decision as “the just and right thing to do” is expected to vote the against the resolution.

The Security Council condemned Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and his plans to begin moving the US embassy there on 8 December.

Olof Skoog, Sweden’s ambassador to the UN said at the time that the US decision:

Risks prejudging the outcome of negotiations” in the Middle East and “contradicts international law.

Trump’s decision earlier this month broke with seven decades of US foreign policy, but made good on a promise he made during his campaign last year.

On Sunday, Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hopes to open a Turkish embassy in Jerusalem.

He said in a speech to members of his AK Party in Karaman, southern Turkey: