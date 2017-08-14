Jack covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

President Trump will probably go down in history as one of the most outspoken world leaders ever.

That being said, his outspokenness is not absolute or consistent.

Topics such as North Korea lead the president to furiously spit words like “fire and fury like the world has never seen”, and daughter’s clothing line being dropped from a department store upset him so greatly that he tweets:

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

But Trump can’t always be depended on for being bold and blunt, especially when it doesn’t suit him.

This weekend the president attracted criticism after condemning the far-right, white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia as “hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides”.

He then went on a complete tangent.

The president discussed how “our country is doing so well in so many ways”.

He appeared to draw equivalency between fascists and those protesting against them. He then began talking about trade deals and employment ratings.

He was eventually able to describe the events in Charlottesville as “sad”.

We have so many incredible things happening in our country, so when I watch Charlottesville, to me it’s very, very sad.

His response to the events was so weak-willed that one self-described neo-Nazi publication, the Daily Stormer, was pleased he didn’t condemn fascists at all:

In case you're wondering if President Trump inspires neo-nazis–this is from their publication The Daily Stormer: pic.twitter.com/cT4OZv7VMP — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) August 12, 2017

In all his communications about the situation in Charlottesville so far, Trump has never used the words “neo-Nazi”, “fascist”, “racist” or any terms that unequivocally condemn the far right for their part in it.

The president’s refusal to refer to the event as domestic terrorism has led to criticism from both Democrats and prominent Republicans:

Very important for the nation to hear @potus describe events in #Charlottesville for what they are, a terror attack by #whitesupremacists — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 12, 2017

No, Mr. President. This is a provocative effort by Neo-Nazis to foment racism and hatred and create violence. Call it out for what it is. https://t.co/WibPqkLsLa — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 12, 2017

Our hearts are with today's victims. White supremacy is a scourge. This hate and its terrorism must be confronted and defeated. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 12, 2017

1:2 There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

But the incitement of hatred that got us here is as real and condemnable as the white supremacists in our streets. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 12, 2017

The hate and bigotry witnessed in #Charlottesville does not reflect American values. I wholeheartedly oppose their actions. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) August 12, 2017

"White supremacy" crap is worst kind of racism-it's EVIL and perversion of God's truth to ever think our Creator values some above others. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 12, 2017

Of course we condemn ALL that hate stands for. Until @POTUS specifically condemns alt-right action in Charlottesville, he hasnt done his job — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 12, 2017

We should call evil by its name. My brother didn't give his life fighting Hitler for Nazi ideas to go unchallenged here at home. -OGH — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 12, 2017

Mr. President – we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism. https://t.co/PaPNiPPAoW — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) August 12, 2017

The criticism of Trump has reached such a fever pitch that the White House has been forced to respond with a statement claiming that Trump meant to condemn the far-right, despite not actually mentioning them:

The president said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred. Of course that includes white supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi and all extremist groups.

The note at the end of the statement referencing ‘all extremist groups’ is a noteworthy deflection. It goes without saying that all extremism should be condemned but Charlottesville represents a specific brand of extremism that should be focused upon.

It’s almost as though, in a conversation about oranges and nothing but oranges, Trump had decided to mention watermelons.

Of course, Trump’s tepid condemnations and generally slow response shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

The president has been infamously silent or slow to respond to other events that have taken place on his watch. Islamophobic and anti-Semitic hate crimes have been ignored, Gay Pride Month didn’t warrant a single tweet, and even former FBI director James Comey’s testimony didn’t prompt a response from the president.

On the other hand, Trump has been active on Twitter regarding the following issues

The New York Times

How much longer will the failing nytimes, with its big losses and massive unfunded liability (and non-existent sources), remain in business? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

It's hard to read the Failing New York Times or the Amazon Washington Post because every story/opinion, even if should be positive, is bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2017

The candidate who he beat in the election months before

Why aren't the same standards placed on the Democrats. Look what Hillary Clinton may have gotten away with. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother,as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

Did Hillary Clinton ever apologize for receiving the answers to the debate? Just asking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2017

The president who preceded him (notably no longer in office)

The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice…but at least he tried hard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

His daughter, Ivanka

I am so proud of my daughter Ivanka. To be abused and treated so badly by the media, and to still hold her head so high, is truly wonderful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

The so-called fake news mainstream media (condescended for time)

I will represent our country well and fight for its interests! Fake News Media will never cover me accurately but who cares! We will #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

A terminally-ill baby whose condition had made international headlines

If we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2017

A newsreader who’d been less-than-flattering in her descriptions of him

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

His own Twitter account

The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

Only the Fake News Media and Trump enemies want me to stop using Social Media (110 million people). Only way for me to get the truth out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2017

Wow, television ratings just out: 31 million people watched the Inauguration, 11 million more than the very good ratings from 4 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

Attacking the mayors of cities in foreign countries and mourning the loss of all lives (not just American ones)

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

A great American, Kurt Cochran, was killed in the London terror attack. My prayers and condolences are with his family and friends. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2017

His official accommodation

The reason I am staying in Bedminster, N. J., a beautiful community, is that staying in NYC is much more expensive and disruptive. Meetings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2017

His favourite TV programme

Congratulations to @foxandfriends on its unbelievable ratings hike. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2017

Sporting events

Left Paris for U.S.A. Will be heading to New Jersey and attending the#USWomensOpen, their most important tournament, this afternoon. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2017

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

His close pal, Sean Spicer

Sean Spicer is a wonderful person who took tremendous abuse from the Fake News Media – but his future is bright! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

People he has named “ungrateful traitors”

Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

Expert political insight

Very interesting election currently taking place in France. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017

Totally missing the point of Earth day

I am committed to keeping our air and water clean but always remember that economic growth enhances environmental protection. Jobs matter! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2017

Mysterious announcements

Getting ready to deliver a VERY IMPORTANT DECISION! 8:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2017

Snoop Dogg

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Protests against him

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

The so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2017

Covfefe (note that the original tweet was deleted)

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Will the far right be the next on Trump’s list of things to condemn?

We wouldn’t count on it…