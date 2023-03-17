TSG Service & Trading Company, a prominent information and communication technology (ICT) vendor, relies on a network of sales channel partners to sell and distribute its offerings across its customer base. According to proprietary analysis in GlobalData’s TSG Service & Trading Company Partner Ecosystem Profile, the security, cloud computing, and business process applications categories account for 70.7% of the total 25 partner engagements, as of September 2022. Buy the detailed profile here.Buy the detailed profile here.

TSG Service & Trading is a business that specialises in offering solution consulting, copyrighted software distribution, computer equipment supply, and other scientific and technology services. It is headquartered in Vietnam. Most of TSG Service And Trade Co., Ltd.’s clients are in the software sector, maintaining the company’s reputation as a reliable source for purchases. In order to gain the trust and enjoyment of its clients, the business is committed to provide them the best software and services.

As depicted in the chart above, TSG Service & Trading Company's partner engagements are focused on serving clients across North America, which accounted for 60% of their overall partner engagements, followed by Eastern Europe with a share of 16%, according to GlobalData's report.

Healthcare, government, and education emerged as the top three industry verticals, that TSG Service & Trading Company is focusing on serving via its partners. These verticals together contributed 31.8% of the total vertical-specific partner engagements, with manufacturing leading the partner engagement distribution with a share of 4.5%.

The table below covers prominent partners of TSG Service & Trading Company based on GlobalData's proprietary scoring framework, which analyzes partner engagements on multiple parameters including revenue band, employee band, partnership certification, partner vertical and geography focus, among others. The majority of TSG Service & Trading Company's partners are value-added distributors or resellers.

