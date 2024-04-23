Twilio has been granted a patent for a system that efficiently routes messages to destination devices by selecting routing providers based on performance data. The method involves adding messages to designated queues and dequeuing them based on provider availability, ensuring timely delivery to recipients. GlobalData’s report on Twilio gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Twilio, Intelligent contact centers was a key innovation area identified from patents. Twilio's grant share as of February 2024 was 65%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Message routing system for selecting and transmitting messages to devices

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Twilio Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11902361B2) outlines a method and system for efficient message routing. The method involves receiving a user's request to transmit a message to a recipient's device, selecting a routing provider based on performance data and adding the message to a designated queue. The system then dequeues the message based on available bandwidth and predefined criteria for delivery to the recipient's device. The performance data includes message dequeue rates and can also consider factors like cost and conversion rates associated with each routing provider.



Furthermore, the system can determine congestion levels within the routing provider based on the subset of performance data associated with the message queue. This allows for efficient management of message delivery based on real-time data and network conditions. The patent also covers a non-transitory computer-readable medium storing instructions for executing the method, emphasizing the technical implementation of the innovative message routing system. Overall, the patent highlights a sophisticated approach to message routing that optimizes delivery based on performance metrics and congestion levels, ensuring efficient and reliable communication between users and recipients.

