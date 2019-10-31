Rob is a Verdict staff writer. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

Twitter’s decision to ban all political adverts has been widely welcomed, but the prevalence of fake bot accounts will remain its biggest challenge in upcoming elections.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced the political ad ban last night in a string of tweets.

“We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought,” he said, adding that the ban will come into force from the 22 November.

The decision ramps up the pressure on Facebook to follow suit, after it faced criticism for its policy of accepting money for political ads that are demonstrably false.

In a tweet construed as a direct barb at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Dorsey said: “…it‘s not credible for us to say: ‘We’re working hard to stop people from gaming our systems to spread misleading info, buuut if someone pays us to target and force people to see their political ad…well…they can say whatever they want!’”

A political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet. Paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimized and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money. — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

Twitter’s political ad ban is potentially a watershed moment for how social media platforms approach the thorny issue of political campaigning online.

Two and a half years on, Facebook is still reeling from the Cambridge Analytica scandal in which 87 million Facebook users had their data harvested without their consent. That data was then used to send them highly-targeted adverts during the 2016 presidential election.

But for all Twitter’s plaudits, political advertising is said to make up only a small portion of the firm’s overall ad revenue.

In 2018 Twitter reported $2.61bn in total ad revenue, while Facebook reported total ad revenue of $55bn over the same period.

The one that bot away

Twitter’s more pressing disinformation problem is, instead, the swarms of bots on the site. These automated accounts interact with Twitter using an application programming interface (API) and can be set to automatically perform tasks such as tweeting, retweeting, liking and following accounts.

Corin Imai, senior security advisor at threat intelligence firm Domaintools, said the political ad ban is “a welcome decision” amid the “Wild West” of political advertising on social media.

“However, actual paid advertisements on the platform are only one piece of the puzzle. Twitter is home to armies of bots, which pump out propaganda on behalf of political causes, often backed by foreign powers and difficult to distinguish from real accounts,” he told Verdict.

Multiple studies concluded that Twitter bots were highly effective at influencing opinion on the platform during the 2016 presidential election, with many of these fake accounts stemming from Russia.

In one study that looked at 14 million messages and 400,000 articles shared on Twitter between May 2016 and March 2017, it found just 6% of Twitter accounts identified as bots were enough to spread 31% of the “low-credibility” information on the site.

Twitter bans political ads: Dangers of human-bot hybrids

In the years since Twitter has taken significant efforts to clamp down on fake accounts. Between May and June 2018 it said it suspended more than 70 million suspicious accounts.

However, a more recent paper by researchers at the University of Iowa raised questions about the effectiveness of Twitter’s bot-culling methods – a claim which Twitter disputed.

One fear is that Twitter’s political ad ban will push some campaigners to use more bot accounts to spread their message.

J Nathan Matias, an assistant professor of communication at Cornell University, told the Guardian that the ban could push campaigns to use more bots and “hybrid human-software coordination on Twitter”.

“While a malicious actor may have access to many bots, a combination of ‘real’ users and bots may lead to a bigger problem, as the mix of ‘real’ users – active or not – would likely make it significantly more difficult to cleanly automate detection and removal of bot activity,” said David Kennefick, product architect at cybersecurity firm edgescan.

“In order to truly get a grip of political actors on their platform, Twitter should turn their attention to these next,” said Imai.

