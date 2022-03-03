Twitter: Harold Sinnott Da Vinci robotic surgical system top tweet

Twitter: Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on robotics in February 2022 based on data from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 150 robotics experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during February 2022.

The most popular tweets on robotics in February 2022: Top five

1. Harold Sinnott’s tweet on the Da Vinci robotic surgical system

Harold Sinnott, a technology influencer and digital consultant, shared a video on robots and humans performing complex surgeries. The video shows how the Da Vinci robotic surgical system performs a test surgery on a grape. The Da Vinci system is meant to assist in less invasive surgeries, as the robotic arms can perform keyhole surgeries or a surgery that is performed from a distance using tiny incisions, the video demonstrated. The system was tested to operate on a grape inside a bottle, which revealed that it functioned well in scenarios requiring fragility and attention, the video highlighted.

The test also revealed that the bot can effectively tie knots and suture, considering that grapes have a thin covering and have to be dealt with tactfully. The video, however, cautions that the system will not immediately replace humans in surgeries, as it works remotely enabling surgeons to view the operation throughout a procedure.

Username: Harold Sinnott

Twitter handle: @HaroldSinnott

Likes: 85

Retweets: 80

2. Glen Gilmore’s tweet on the XR-1 intelligent service robot

Glen Gilmore, principal of the Gilmore Business Network, a consultancy providing social business and digital marketing best practices, shared a video on the XR-1 intelligent service robot. Launched by China-based research and development company Innfos Technology, the robot moves its fingers and hands realistically like humans. It has been trained to adapt functions such as synchronised dancing alongside other robots, holding an egg without breaking it, and also pouring drinks without spilling and watering plants.

The robot can also shake hands and greet people with affectionate gestures, the video detailed. The makers state that the robots can be used in healthcare and business settings, as well as at homes.

Username: Glen Gilmore

Twitter handle: @GlenGilmore

Likes: 75

Retweets: 60

3. Vala Afshar’s tweet on an AI-powered robotic farm using 90% less water than traditional farming

Vala Afshar, chief digital evangelist at software company Salesforce, shared a video on a robotic farm that uses 90% less water compared to traditional farming. Robotic farming start-up Iron Ox aims to mechanise the human-intensive work of agriculture by combining robotics and hydroponics to cut down on the area and water needed to produce food, the video highlighted.

Experts opine that the need to feed more people in future will increase the need to produce more food. The World Resources Institute data suggested that the global population will reach ten billion by 2050, thereby driving the need to increase food capacity to feed 2.4 billion more people than today.

Iron Ox uses hydroponics, a method of growing plants in nutrient-rich trays without soil, that helps reduce waste. The company unveiled its indoor farm recently that produces crops through the entire year. The video detailed how robotic arms collect data on every plant and then how the sensor-driven hydroponic trays monitor the nutrient and pH levels of the plants. It further detailed that LED lighting helps grow various varieties of green leafy vegetables. Angus, the company’s 1,000-pound mobile robot, meanwhile, lifts the trays of plants and places them where needed. The robot uses sensors and computer vision to analyse the surroundings of the plants in real-time for optimum growth.

Brandon Alexander, co-founder and CEO of Iron Ox, believes that there are several advantages to the new approach of farming, such as meeting the capacity to feed the growing population through hydroponics, while robotics helps in achieving consistency in product quality. The company maintains that the new procedure helps them produce 30 times more produce per acre than traditional farms.

This AI powered robotic farm uses 90% less water than traditional farming pic.twitter.com/Y7BXUVcaIY — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) February 23, 2022

Username: Vala Afshar

Twitter handle: @ValaAfshar

Likes: 37

Retweets: 11

4. Dr Ganapathi Pulipaka’s tweet on Boston Dynamics’ Stretch™ mobile robot

Dr Ganapathi Pulipaka, SAP technical architect and chief data scientist, shared a video on robotics company Boston Dynamics testing its prototype Stretch™ mobile robot at DHL, a German logistics company providing courier services. The new robot is the first commercial robot that is designed to assist companies in warehouses and distribution centres. Kevin Blankespoor, lead engineer on the Stretch™ project, stated that the robots will box products in and out of trucks and build pallets that will go out to retail and e-commerce centres.

The robot features three main parts including an arm that can lift about 50 pounds, a solid base, and a perception mast. The robot’s arm weighs a quarter of the weight of an industrial arm enabling the company to design a smaller mobile base that is in the size of a pallet. The base of the robot moves on four multi-directional wheels. The company also stated that it is currently working on a smart gripper that is packed with sensors. The perception mast is built with sensors, and duty cameras that help the robots in identifying boxes of different sizes and shapes, as well as detect obstacles, Blankespoor stated.

The robot’s vision system is based on the other robots previously built by the company, including Spot and Atlas. Considered to be a direct descendant of the Atlas robot, Stretch™ is a simpler version that can work quickly, autonomously and effectively, Blankespoor added.

Username: Dr. Ganapathi Pulipaka

Twitter handle: @gp_pulipaka

Likes: 26

Retweets: 33

5. Evan Kirstel’s tweet on robotic assistants being used in the hospitality sector

Evan Kirstel, a technology influencer, shared a video on housekeeping robots being used to serve snacks and amenities at Yotel Singapore. The video detailed how the hotel uses autonomous robots called Yoshi and Yolanda to deliver food and water and provide other services directly to the guest’s rooms.

The hotel claims that the one-of-a-kind ‘robo-cation’ package is available only at YOTEL Singapore Orchard Road, which also allows its guests to pay for all the services on their arrival at the hotel.

Username: Evan Kirstel

Twitter handle: @EvanKirstel

Likes: 29 Retweets: 17